White homers again in Travs' clincher

The fourth-ranked Mariners prospect homered in his third straight game, going 3-for-5 with two RBIs, a walk and two runs scored as the Travelers clinched the Texas League North Division first-half title by defeating Tulsa, 11-7, on Sunday at ONEOK Field.

Donnie Walton said his Double-A Arkansas teammate Evan White hits some of the hardest line drives he's ever seen. Opposing pitchers are finding that out to be true.

"I've played with him now for two years and he still surprises me by how hard he hits the ball," Walton, the Mariners No. 29 prospect, told MiLB.com on Friday.

White started the day with a single through the hole on the left side in the first inning before smacking the first pitch he saw from right-hander and Dodgers No. 20 prospect Edwin Uceta over the left-field wall for a two-run homer in the second.

A single to left-center in the third was followed by a six-pitch walk against righty Ryan Moseley in the fifth. White, MLB.com's No. 86 overall prospect, scored one batter later as M's No. 14 prospect Jake Fraley homered to right to give the Travelers a 10-0 lead.

Selected 17th overall in the 2017 Draft out of the University of Kentucky, White is batting .286 with six homers, a triple, four doubles, 17 RBIs and 34 runs scored in 39 games. In June, he has a .405/.436/.784 slash line with four homers and eight RBIs in eight games.

At 40-21, the Travelers own the best record in the Texas League. Manager Mitch Canham let his players celebrate but said he'll quickly put the first-half title in the rearview mirror.

"I couldn't be more proud of these guys," he told local media after the game. "In that room right now, it's a lot of brothers getting together, enjoying each others' company. They've fought real hard thus far, but there is still a lot to do. They've earned this opportunity to smile and enjoy each other. Tomorrow, we wake up and we go back to work."

Fraley homered twice and drove in three runs, while No. 15 prospect Dom Thompson-Williams went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a run scored. Jordan Cowan and Nick Zammarelli III also went yard.

Andrew Moore (1-0) picked up his first win over the season, allowing four runs on three hits and a walk with four strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings.

Making his second Texas League start, Uceta surrendered seven runs on seven hits in one inning.