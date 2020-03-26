Fans' guide to the best 2019 MiLB.TV games

No-hitters. One game, one man, four home runs -- and a cycle. Epic entertainment.

The 2019 Minor League Baseball season was full of amazing performances by individuals and teams alike. Now you can rewatch all these feats free on MiLB.TV! (Non-subscribers will only need to create a MiLB.com account to gain access.)

But which games from the 2019 season were the best of the best? Here are 10 games we consider a must-watch for every fan eagerly anticipating the return of baseball, as well as a direct link to take you straight to the action.

1. 'Pigs, Wings combine for 15 homers (April 13)

Dinger, tater, jack. Roundtripper, long ball, smash. Four-bagger. Moon shot. However many ways there are to describe a home run, the IronPigs and Red Wings apparently still needed more of them. The teams combined for 43 hits -- including 15 homers -- as Triple-A Lehigh Valley outslugged Rochester, 20-18, on a Saturday afternoon in April at Frontier Field. A 23-mph wind blew out toward left field to aid the offensive outburst. Full story | Watch game

2. Vlad Jr. blasts off, moves up (April 24)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. left the Minors with a bang in late April. The then-top Blue Jays prospect clubbed his third home run in eight games with Triple-A Buffalo and was called up to the big leagues. "He's right back where he was last year," Bisons hitting coach Corey Hart said just before news broke of the promotion. "He just needed to get some at-bats in again and there's still some fine-tuning there. But overall, he's back to hitting the ball hard." Hard enough to get him to The Show ... and keep him there. Full story | Watch game

3. Franco unleashes two dingers (April 25)

Wander Franco , who has since become MLB.com's top-ranked overall prospect, homered twice -- scoring three times and collecting three RBIs -- as the Class A Hot Rods outlasted the Lansing Lugnuts, 6-5, at Bowling Green Ballpark. The 18-year-old Rays shortstop, who had not gone yard in his first full season of professional baseball, boosted his slash line to .333/.420/.621 through 18 games. Full story | Watch game

4. Mize hurls no-no in Double-A debut (April 29)

The step up to the Eastern League didn't faze Casey Mize one bit. The top-ranked Tigers prospect went the distance in a nine-inning no-hitter, striking out seven and facing one batter over the minimum as Erie blanked Altoona, 1-0, at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Mize accomplished the feat on 98 pitches -- 70 strikes -- and admitted he did it without his complete arsenal. Full story | Watch game

5. Aces' Tomás hits four homers, Szczur cycles (May 20)

Yasmany Tomás entered the season with 10 multi-homer games in his professional career. The D-backs outfielder changed that in a big way in late May. Tomás went 5-for-6 with four homers in Triple-A Reno's 25-8 rout of Tacoma at Greater Nevada Field. The 28-year-old set a career high with eight RBIs. The Cuba native wasn't the only member of the Aces to produce a milestone performance as the team set a franchise record for runs. Matt Szczur hit for the cycle and Minor League home run leader Kevin Cron went deep twice, giving him seven long balls in six games. Full story | Watch game

6. Drillers' May shuts down Poodles with 14 K's (June 22)

Dustin May was nothing short of magnificent on this Saturday in June -- and he needed to be at his best. The current second-ranked Dodgers prospect recorded a career-high 14 strikeouts while giving up two hits over seven scoreless frames before Double-A Tulsa walked off with a 2-1, 10-inning win over Amarillo. The strikeout total was an ONEOK Field record. "I was able to just throw whatever I wanted in any count," he said. "I was getting ahead with my curveball early. My cutter was really playing well. I mean, location of fastball, command, it was coming out of my hand really crisp. My changeup was working." Full story | Watch game

7. Lux, Garlick power Dodgers romp (July 18)

This is your Gavin Lux update -- he was still the hottest hitter in affiliated baseball in July. Oh, and Kyle Garlick had himself a day too. Lux, now the top Dodgers prospect, notched his first career five-hit game, homered in his fifth straight and extended his hitting streak to 15 games to begin his Triple-A career in Oklahoma City's 18-5 win over Iowa. Garlick, meanwhile, recorded his second three-homer game of the season as the Dodgers totaled eight dingers. Full story | Watch game

8. Murphy helps Aviators break PCL record (July 26)

One night after going deep in his first game back from knee surgery, Sean Murphy hit three homers as Triple-A Las Vegas set a Pacific Coast League record with 11 dingers and outslugged El Paso, 20-11, at Southwest University Park. Murphy's first dinger was a fourth-inning solo shot to left field off right-hander Emmanuel Ramirez . His second, a three-run jack off southpaw Brad Wieck in the seventh, carried a projected 440 feet and struck the scoreboard in left-center. For his final big fly, the 24-year-old took righty Trevor Megill deep to right-center for two more runs in the eighth. Full story | Watch game

9. Knights' Robert hits two towering homers (Aug. 18)

Luis Robert got plenty of mileage out of his two hits on a summer Sunday afternoon. The top White Sox prospect showed what all his fuss is about by belting a pair of long homers, plating three runs, in Triple-A Charlotte's 8-2 win over Columbus at BB&T Park. It was his fourth two-tater game of the season and his third with the Knights. Full story | Watch game

10. Trammell, Amarillo slam way to title (Sept. 15)

Amarillo had squandered its share of opportunities but wasn't about to let another one pass with the Texas League championship on the line. After loading the bases with nobody out in the fifth inning and coming away empty, then loading them again and scoring just once in the eighth, the Sod Poodles had another chance in the ninth. Don't miss the trip around the bases by Taylor Trammell , who sparked a seven-run outburst with a grand slam as Amarillo took the title in its inaugural season with an 8-3 victory over Tulsa in the decisive fifth game of the Finals on a Sunday afternoon at ONEOK Field. Full story | Watch game