Tatis stars again in Caribbean playoffs

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit .263/.379/.488 in 23 regular season games for the Orientales in the Dominican Republic. (Dave Michael/MiLB.com)

By Tyler Maun / MiLB.com | January 6, 2019 6:38 PM

The playoffs have arrived in most Winter Leagues around the globe. Here's a look at some of baseball's top ranked prospects who have fared best in their leagues' postseasons. Fernando Tatis Jr. (Estrellas Orientales, Dominican Winter League) -- 11 G, 12-for-39, 2 HR, 2 2B, 1 3B, 6 RBI

San Diego's top prospect hasn't let up in the Winter League postseason, starring in the Eastern Stars' playoff push. Over the past 11 games, Tatis has batted .308/.426/.590 with two home runs, two triples and a double. His five extra-base hits and 12 total hits are the most on his team. Baseball's No. 2 overall prospect also has walked six times, stolen three bases and scored nine times. Tatis and the Estrellas eliminated Licey with a 6-2 series win on Jan. 5.

Isaac Paredes (Yaquis de Obregon, Mexican Pacific Winter League) -- 4 G, 5-for-12, 2 BB, 1 R

Paredes and Obregon are tussling with Mazatlan, tied at two wins apiece in their best-of-7 opening-round series south of the border. Detroit's No. 13 prospect has paced his team at the plate with the highest average (.417) and second-highest OPS (.917) of any Yaquis hitter. Offseason MiLB include Emmanuel Rivera (Indios de Mayaguez, Puerto Rican Winter League) -- 2 G, 2-for-7, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 SB

Kansas City's No. 16 prospect and the Indios have opened the playoffs in Puerto Rico with three straight wins. In two games, the third baseman has reached at a .375 rate and scored twice. He's also one of just four players to steal a base in the Puerto Rican Winter League playoffs. Gerson Bautista (Leones del Escogido, Domincan Winter League) -- 3 G, 3 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 4 K, 1 BB

Mariners fans haven't seen their new No. 28 prospect in a Seattle organization uniform yet, but Bautista is doing solid work in the Dominican Republic. The right-hander has fanned four batters in three innings and posted a 0.67 WHIP while helping Escogido to a 6-5 start in the circuit's round-robin playoffs.

Tyler Maun is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @TylerMaun. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

View Less