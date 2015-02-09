Biscuits' Cabrera gets back on track

Cabrera (7-6) yielded three hits and struck out nine over 7 1/3 innings as the Biscuits blanked the Jumbo Shrimp, 1-0, at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The left-hander got through the outing without issuing a walk and improved to a 4.12 ERA in his 21st Southern League appearance.

After a promising start to the season, Genesis Cabrera hit a rough patch with Double-A Montgomery. The 25th-ranked Rays prospect was stuck with a 7.03 ERA over his past five starts, but he seemed to straighten things out in a big way Thursday night in Jacksonville.

The 21-year-old retired the first seven batters he faced -- striking out the side in the second -- until Brian Schales knocked a single on the ground through the left side. John Norwood bounced a base hit to center with two outs in the third and advanced to second on a wild pitch. Cabrera stranded the only Jacksonville runner to get into scoring position against him by getting Joe Dunand to pop out to first.

He was perfect through the next three frames and got Eric Jagielo to bounce out to third for the first out in the eighth but exited after a base hit by the next batter, Justin Twine.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pounder gave way to Yoel Espinal after throwing 65 of 105 pitches for strikes. The 25-year-old preserved the shutout with a five-out save, his fourth of the year.

Cabrera earned Southern League All-Star honors after a steady first half. His nine punchouts Thursday night propelled him to second on the Southern League leaderboards with 124, trailing Jackson's Taylor Widener (130) for tops on the circuit.

The southpaw is also second in the league to Pensacola's Daniel Wright in innings pitched with 113 2/3 -- a mark that was put in jeopardy by his recent struggles. Over that stretch, he pitched into the seventh inning only once but went beyond 95 pitches in four of five starts.

That tough period came on the heels of his deepest outing of the season, where he kept Birmingham scoreless for eight innings, surrendering four hits and a walk while striking out four. Cabrera, the Southern League's leader in walks, pitched his first outing without allowing a base on balls since a June 4 gem against Mississippi, in which he racked up a career-best 12 strikeouts.

Rays No. 13 prospect Nathaniel Lowe had a pair of hits and Thomas Milone drove in the game's only run with a seventh-inning single.

Merandy Gonzalez (1-6) went seven innings for Jacksonville, allowing a run on seven hits and three walks.