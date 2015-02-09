Giants' Bart hit on hand, leaves AFL game

The top Giants prospect exited Tuesday night's Arizona Fall League game between Scottsdale and Peoria after being hit on the hand by a 96 mph fastball in the bottom of the sixth inning. The severity of the injury is not known.

Joey Bart missed six weeks early in the regular season after being hit by a pitch on the hand. Six months later, the young backstop has been dealt an unfortunate case of déjà vu.

Joey Bart is coming out of a Fall League game after getting hit on the hand. Second time he's been hit tonight. pic.twitter.com/FiuqpBypic - Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) October 9, 2019

Bart led off the inning for the Scorpions, taking a strike and fouling another pitch against Pirates No. 28 prospect Blake Cederlind. The right-hander then came up and inside, drilling Bart's hand as he flinched backwards. The second overall pick in last year's Draft threw down his bat, hunched over in pain and cradled his hand before stepping back out of the box.

It wasn't the first time Bart was plunked as MLB.com's No. 19 overall prospect took a slider from fifth-ranked Red Sox prospect Tanner Houck off his left hip in the fourth inning. He scored three batters later on a single by Braves No. 11 prospect Greyson Jenista.

Through nine AFL games, Bart has a .345/.513/.793 slash line with four homers and 10 RBIs.

During the regular season, the 22-year-old Georgia Tech product posted a .265/.315/.479 line with 12 homers and 37 RBIs in 57 games for Class A Advanced San Jose. He represented the Giants in the Futures Games in July and was promoted a month later to Double-A Richmond, where he batted .316/.368/.544 with four long balls and 11 RBIs in 22 contests.