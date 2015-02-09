Brusa goes yard three times for San Jose

Brusa, who has three career multi-home run games and five roundtrippers in his last seven contests, became the fourth player in franchise history to go yard three times in one game. Dillon Dobson was the last Giant to homer three times on April 28, 2017 against Stockton.

The San Francisco infield prospect homered three times and matched his career high with six RBIs while scoring a personal-best five runs to lead Class A Advanced San Jose past Modesto, 16-5, on Sunday afternoon at John Thurman Field.

Having already checked off hitting for the cycle this season, Gio Brusa turned his attention to another historic feat.

"It's one of those things where I'm staying the course," Brusa said. "You've got to be able to deal with the tremendous ups and downs this game has. I had a tough May, but it's inevitable you'll go through something like that at some point. I just stay with my process and routine and go about my business the right way, every day."

The 24-year-old was at the plate when Giants No. 30 prospect Jalen Miller was caught stealing at second to end the top of the first inning. Brusa then blasted a leadoff homer to right-center field in the second to ignite a five-run frame for the Giants. In the third, he reached on a fielding error by first baseman Ryan Garcia and scored on an RBI single by Johneshwy Fargas. Brusa struck out to end the fourth, walked and scored on sixth-ranked Sandro Fabian's RBI double in the sixth and slugged a two-run shot to right in the eighth.

Then Brusa took a third trip around the bases with a three-run jack to right-center in the ninth to become the eighth Minor Leaguer with three homers in one game this season -- the third in the California League.

"I was feeling very comfortable up there," he said. "I'd say the one thing I'm trying to do is be as relaxed as possible. If you trust in what's what you're doing, that's when good things can happen. I hit the first ball out on a changeup and the last two were fastballs. I was just on time tonight and when you do that, good things happen.

"I wasn't necessarily trying for a third homer either. That being said, I was looking to do damage, but I take that approach every time up."

Despite hitting for the cycle and driving in six runs on April 11, Brusa entered June batting .248 with five homers and 27 RBIs in 40 games. Following his 3-for-3 effort Sunday, Brusa is hitting .272/.333/.533 with 10 long balls and 38 RBIs, including a .407/.452/1.074 slash line through seven games this month. The switch-hitter has clubbed nine of his 10 home runs from the left side, leaving him seven shy of matching last year's career-high 17 in 113 games with San Jose.

"I'm just grateful to be able to play this game every day," Brusa said. "It's a heck of a lot of fun. Being with these guys, who are so supportive, makes it even more special. It makes it easy to go out and be yourself."

Miller collected four hits and two RBIs and Fabian had three knocks for San Jose, which pounded out 21 in the game, two shy of its season high set during an 18-6 win over Lancaster on April 11.

Giants starter Sandro Cabrera allowed five runs -- three earned -- on five hits and four walks with two strikeouts in three innings. Jeff Burke (1-0) surrendered two hits and two walks over three scoreless frames to pick up the win. Nolan Riggs walked one and fanned two in three shutout innings to earn his second save.

Mariners 27th-ranked prospect Bryson Brigman had an RBI single, a stolen base and scored a run for the Nuts. Starter Reggie McClain (2-4) was charged with seven runs -- two earned -- on nine hits with three strikeouts in four innings to lose for the fourth time in five decisions.