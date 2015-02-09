Three pitchers combine on BayBears' no-no

Griffin Canning struck out 12 over 8 2/3 scoreless innings with Class A Advanced Inland Empire to start the year. (Jerry Espinoza/MiLB.com)

By Rob Terranova / MiLB.com | April 28, 2018 10:41 PM ET

Griffin Canning combined with Matt Custred and Ryan Clark to throw the second no-hitter in team history Saturday night as Double-A Mobile blanked Montgomery, 1-0, at Montgomery Riverwalk Stadium. Canning, the Angels' No. 8 prospect, did not appear to have his best stuff as he walked six over five innings. But the right-hander battled and the BayBears did not commit an error on 13 balls that were put in play while he was on the bump. Custred took the ball in the sixth and set down the first five batters he faced before walking Mac James on a six-pitch at-bat in the seventh. He did not allow another baserunner and finished with a strikeout.

Gameday box score Clark came on in the ninth and needed 12 pitches to retire the side in order, fanning two. The Biscuits sent Rays No. 25 prospectRyan Boldt to the plate as a pinch-hitter with two outs but, after working the count full, Clark blew a heater by him to complete the fourth no-hitter in the Minor Leagues this season and pick up his first save of the year. 2018 Minor League milestones Mobile's other no-hitter came on Aug. 14, 2013 when then-D-backs top prospect Archie Bradley combined with Matt Gorgen, Derek Eitel, Willy Paredes and Jake Barrett on a 2-0 victory over Huntsville. Angels No. 9 prospect Matt Thaiss provided all of the offense with two outs in the fifth when he sent a 2-2 pitch from J.D. Martin (0-4) over the wall in right-center. It was his third dinger of the season.

