Guardian Protection teams up with Minor League Baseball to become Official Smart Home Security Partner of MiLB

PITTSBURGH and ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Guardian Protection, a leading security solutions provider, today announced a new partnership with Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) to become the "Official Smart Home Security Partner of MiLB" and the "Preferred Partner" of targeted Minor League Baseball teams across the country.

In conjunction with this partnership, Guardian and MiLB will also team up to support the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation, which works to provide services to "youth who have been traumatized by exposure to violence" and empowers them to live healthy lives free from violence. In each participating market, for every base runner caught stealing, Guardian will donate funds to Safe At Home or a local charity focused on helping victims of domestic violence.

"Our core value at Guardian is helping our customers feel safe in their homes and protect what is most important to them," Guardian Vice President of Marketing Kevin Bish commented. "The opportunity to partner with Minor League Baseball and help support an organization such as the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation brings our mission to life in a new and exciting way and is something we're proud to do."

The multi-year partnership focuses on markets where Guardian has local branch offices. Guardian's brand will be included on in-park signage, in promotional materials, and in national marketing programs and events throughout the season with the following teams: Akron RubberDucks (Cleveland/Youngstown, Ohio), Bowie Baysox (Baltimore, Md.), Bradenton Marauders (Tampa, Fla.), Columbus Clippers (Columbus, Ohio), Delmarva Shorebirds (Millsboro, Del.), Frederick Keys (Rockville, Md.), Indianapolis Indians (Indianapolis, Ind.), Lake County Captains (Cleveland/Youngstown, Ohio), Nashville Sounds (Nashville, Tenn.), San Antonio Missions (San Antonio, Texas), Tampa Tarpons (Tampa, Fla.), Trenton Thunder (Trenton, N.J.), and the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Wilmington, Del.).

"With the help of Guardian, we're providing our fans and homeowners a resource to help make their homes safer, smarter and more efficient, while using the game of baseball to impact our local communities," said Gerald Jones, vice president, business development & media for Minor League Baseball. "Giving back to our communities is central to Minor League Baseball, and through this partnership and our relationship with the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation, we can accomplish our goals together."

"It has never been more vital to educate people about domestic violence," said Joe Torre, legendary Baseball Hall of Famer and chairman and founder of Safe At Home. "We are proud to partner with Guardian Protection and Minor League Baseball to raise awareness about domestic violence, end its cycle and help more people feel safe at home."

This partnership announcement comes on the heels of Guardian's major rebranding effort and its newly-launched Protect Your World integrated marketing campaign that focuses on safeguarding what's most important to the customer - such as family, home and business. Guardian, a company with a six-decade history, has evolved the brand into a vibrant, modern shield, demonstrating protection and security, which truly represents the company and its people.

"Being ingrained in the communities we help to protect and giving back is a priority for us," Bish added. "This unique partnership with Minor League Baseball is aligned with our core values and allows us to reach our customers and have an impact in our local markets in a meaningful way."

About Guardian Protection

Guardian Protection is a premier provider of smart security and automation solutions for residential, commercial, institutional, and multi-site customers. Hundreds of thousands of customers trust Guardian's award-winning monitoring services and in-house, U.S.-based customer care specialists. Founded in 1950, Guardian Protection is consistently ranked as one of the top 10 security companies in the U.S. and is the first company in history to be recognized twice as Security Company of the Year.

About Minor League Baseball

Minor League Baseball is the governing body for all professional baseball teams in the United States, Canada, and the Dominican Republic that are affiliated with Major League Baseball® clubs through their farm systems. In 2018, Minor League Baseball attracted nearly 40.5 million fans to its ballparks to see baseball's future stars and experience affordable family-friendly entertainment that has been a staple of Minor League Baseball since 1901. Visit www.MiLB.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About the Joe Torre Safe At Home Foundation

Now in its 17th year, Safe At Home (SAH) helps children impacted by violence and trauma in their homes, schools, and communities. Safe At Home has reached more than 85,000 students through individual and group counseling, school-wide campaigns, peer leadership, and educational opportunities. Safe At Home helps young people overcome their trauma and get on the path to hope and healing. Safe At Home's signature program is a school-based "safe room" called Margaret's Place - named in honor of Joe's mother. Each Margaret's Place is staffed by a full-time, master's-level therapist who provides both individual and group counseling sessions. Additionally, the therapists hold workshops for teachers to build a safer school environment, hold workshops for parents to make homes and communities stronger, and lead schoolwide anti-violence campaigns to empower students to become advocates against violence. There are currently 15 Margaret's Place programs in four states: New York, New Jersey, California and Ohio. Together, Margaret's Place reaches 13,000 students each year. For additional information, visit joetorre.org. Follow Safe At Home on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter; and use #SafeAtHome to join the conversation.