Hamstring sidelines Isotopes' Rodgers

The top Rockies prospect was placed on the seven-day disabled list Wednesday, retroactive to Sunday with a hamstring injury.

Triple-A Isotopes might not haven't gotten to see the real Brendan Rodgers yet. Now they'll have to wait a little longer to see it.

Rodgers has not played since Albuquerque's game against Fresno last Thursday. He went 0-for-2 with a strikeout before exiting the tilt before Albuquerque took the field in the bottom of the fifth inning.

MLB.com's No. 6 overall prospect is eligible to come off the disabled list on Sunday, but Colorado hasn't indicated how long he will be out or the severity of the injury. It marked the fourth time he has been placed on the DL since his first professional career began in 2015, including twice last year with Double-A Hartford.

MiLB include

Rodgers was promoted to Triple-A on July 29 after hitting .275/.342/.493 with 42 extra-base hits and 62 RBIs in 95 games in the Eastern League. He had two hits in his Pacific Coast League debut on Aug. 1, but went 5-for-26 with seven strikeouts in seven games after that.

Overall, the infielder -- who celebrated his 22nd birthday on Aug. 9 -- is batting .271/.333/.477 with 44 extra-base hits and 64 RBIs in 103 games across two levels.

A midseason All-Star for three straight seasons, Rodgers represented the U.S. in All-Star Futures Game in 2017 and 2018. Rodgers was the third overall pick in the 2015 First-Year Player Draft out of Lake Mary High School in Lake Mary, Florida.