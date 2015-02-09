Sea Dogs' Hart hurls two-hit shutout

The 25-year-old left-hander tossed a two-hitter in Double-A Portland's 5-0 win over Erie at Hadlock Field, taking down Detroit's No. 5 prospect Beau Burrows in the second game of a doubleheader. Hart (7-7) retired the final 11 batters he faced to pick up his first win in almost a month.

Kyle Hart wasn't the biggest name on the mound in Thursday's Eastern League matchup, but he brought the bigger game.

Hart got into some early trouble in the top of the first inning, allowing a one-out single to right to No. 10 Detroit prospect Willi Castro and walking eighth-ranked Daz Cameron with one out. The 6-foot-5 southpaw ran the count full on Josh Lester before striking him out looking and inducing a flyout from Tigers No. 12 Isaac Paredes to end the frame.

After striking out four of the next six batters, Hart gave up a leadoff double to Cameron in the fourth and walked Paredes two batters later, setting up another two-on, one-out situation. Danny Woodrow flew out to left, and after a double steal put runners in scoring position in a 1-0 game, Will Maddox grounded out to second to end the threat.

Hart put it on cruise control from there, retiring the side in order in each of the final three innings to secure his first career shutout. He struck out five batters, the third straight start in which he's registered at least that many whiffs, and threw 67 of his 102 pitches for strikes.

The 19th-round pick by the Red Sox in 2016 didn't allow more than two runs in nine of his first 11 starts this season and was 5-3 with a 2.81 ERA through June 16. He was tagged for at least seven runs in three of his next five starts as his ERA jumped to 4.37 in mid-July but has pitched well recently, going 1-1 with a 1.06 ERA and 17-to-5 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 17 innings in his past three starts to bring his ERA back under 4.00.

Austin Rei delivered the big blow for the Sea Dogs, hitting a two-run homer with two outs in the fifth to extend the lead to 4-0. Top Red Sox prospect Michael Chavis and Johnny Bladel reached base three times apiece and each scored a run.

Burrows (8-8) lasted 3 2/3 innings, giving up two runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five. It marked the third time in five starts that the 21-year-old right-hander, a first-round pick in 2015, didn't complete four innings.

Portland also won the first game of the twinbill, 9-1, behind a strong pitching performance from Matthew Kent (7-7). The left-hander allowed one run on five hits and one walk while striking out five in six innings.

The Sea Dogs blasted four home runs in the opener. Luke Tendler and Chad De La Guerra each crushed a two-run shot while Chavis and 10th-ranked prospect Josh Ockimey added solo homers. Ockimey smacked an RBI double and Tendler contributed a run-scoring single.