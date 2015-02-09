Yard Goats' Garcia proves unhittable

Colorado's No. 21 prospect fired six hitless innings and tied his career high with 11 strikeouts to fuel a near no-hitter in Double-A Hartford's 3-0 victory over Trenton at Dunkin' Donuts Park.

A strong season for Rico Garcia just got better. He and his teammates even flirted with a milestone Tuesday.

The only flaw in Garcia's outing came when center fielder Vance Vizcaino dropped a fly ball off the bat of Matt Lipka with two outs in the sixth inning. Lipka swiped third, but Garcia (7-1) fanned Hoy Jun Park to keep the no-hit bid intact. He threw 97 pitches -- 62 for strikes.

Hartford's bullpen nearly finished off the no-hitter. Jordan Foley and Logan Cozart delivered perfect innings to bring the game into the ninth. Closer Ben Bowden, on to convert his 18th save in 18 opportunities, retired the first batter of the ninth before Lipka came to the plate. The Yankees prospect pushed a bunt up the first-base side and beat out Bowden's throw to first to end the no-hitter.

Gameday box score

Colorado's 16th-ranked prospect closed out the game, then he and several teammates had words with Lipka after the final out. That led to both teams needing to be separated on the infield.

But Garcia's effort couldn't be dimmed. He dropped his season ERA to 1.92, which ranks fourth in the Eastern League. His 81 punchouts and seven wins top the Eastern League and he's second in opponents' batting average (.178) and tied for third WHIP (0.90).

Second-ranked Rockies prospect Colton Welker drilled his fifth homer of the year in the first. Bret Boswell and Mylz Jones also contributed solo shots to account for the rest of the Yard Goats' offense.