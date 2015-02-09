Yard Goats' Garcia reaches new heights

Colorado's No. 21 prospect fanned a professional-best 11, allowing four hits over a season-high 6 2/3 innings, as Double-A Hartford blanked Portland, 4-0, at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Over his last three outings, Garcia posted 15 2/3 consecutive scoreless frames.

In the right-hander's previous outing on the road against the Sea Dogs last Wednesday, he put up five zeros while allowing three hits and striking out six. Tuesday's home start proved even better for the Hawaii native, who delivered 70 of his season-high 102 pitches for strikes.

It didn't take long for Garcia to find his groove as the first seven batters of the game were retired without a baserunner. Jhon Nunez broke the stretch with a one-out single in the third frame, but the 25-year-old struck out Aneury Tavarez and No. 22 Red Sox prospect Marcus Wilson to close out the inning.

Tate Matheny and Luke Tendler ripped one-out singles in the fifth to put the pressure on Garcia. But after a mound visit, he got Nunez to bounce into a inning-ending double play.

Tavarez led off the next inning with a triple. But Garcia got Wilson and Brett Netzer to strike out before No. 9 Boston prospect C.J. Chatham grounded out to second.

Back out for the seventh for the first time this season, the 2016 30th-round pick fanned third-ranked Bobby Dalbec and Jerry Downs before righty Rayan Gonzalez finished off the shutout, allowing a hit and a walk with three strikeouts over the final 2 1/3 innings.

Garcia lowered his ERA to a season-best 1.82.

Second-ranked Rockies prospect Colton Welker went 2-for-3 with an RBI double while Manuel Melendez crushed his second home run of the season.