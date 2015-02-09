Ramos carries late surge into playoffs

In Game 2 of the best-of-5 Pacific Coast League semifinals, the Dodgers outfielder homered and singled as Oklahoma City claimed a 5-4 victory over Memphis at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Thursday. The Dodgers dropped the opener of the doubleheader, 4-2, after wet conditions postponed Wednesday's contest.

Although it was only within a four-game sample, eight-year veteran Henry Ramos seemed to start playing the best baseball of his career once the calendar turned to September. The 26-year-old hit safely in 13 of his final 17 regular-season at-bats, and fortunately for Triple-A Oklahoma City, the brilliant run has continued into the postseason.

Video: Ramos' clutch two-run homer for OKC

Signed by the Dodgers to a Minor League contract in 2016, Ramos batted .297/.352/.465 with 10 homers, 22 doubles, four triples and 58 RBIs this year, his third on the Triple-A circuit.

"He started the season out really hot too," Oklahoma City manager Bill Haselman said. "He has the ability to catch fire like mad."

Gameday box score

Thursday's twinbill was Oklahoma City's fourth in the past eight days, including back-to-back doubleheaders against Colorado Springs to close out the regular season.

"I'm not sure if it helps or not. But I do know they're used to playing them by now," Haselman said. "It's not something they need to adjust to because we've had so darn many of them."

Ramos drove in a personal-best five runs in his first career five-hit game Sunday before a six-hit performance over both games Monday as the Dodgers took all four contests from the Sky Sox to clinch the PCL's American Northern Division title.

"We wouldn't even be in the postseason without what [Ramos] did in Colorado Springs," Haselman said.

The Puerto Rico native struck out twice and went hitless in three at-bats in the opener against Memphis. He was unable to follow Connor Joe's game-opening homer in the first inning and lined out to center field, then picked up his first hit on a one-out single to left in the third.

"He has just been really, really hot. Good at-bats," Haselman said. "He's hitting the ball hard and just competing really, really good."

Memphis cut the lead to 3-2 after scoring twice in the fourth. Angelo Mora, who also delivered a two-run blast in the second, led off the fifth against Major League veteran Edward Mujica with a single to center. Two batters later, Ramos lifted a 2-0 fastball to the opposite field in right.

That long ball proved to be necessary insurance after Memphis scored twice more in the sixth. Alex Mejia drove in runs with a base hit in the fourth and a double in the sixth. Lane Thomas added two hits, including an RBI single in the fourth.

The series shifts to AutoZone Park in Memphis for all the remaining games in the best-of-5 series, beginning with Game 3 on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. ET

In other PCL playoff action:

Redbirds 4, Dodgers 2 (Game 1)

Memphis scored all four runs in the last two innings as Cardinals sixth-ranked prospect Randy Arozarena laced a two-run single in the sixth. The Redbirds also scored on a fielder's choice by Alex Mejia and Lane Thomas' forceout in the seventh. Memphis starter Kevin Herget allowed a run on one hit and three walks over five innings. Dodgers No. 13 prospect Edwin Rios bashed a game-tying solo shot in the sixth. Gameday box score

Grizzlies 7, Chihuahuas 5

Fresno third baseman Nick Tanielu collected three hits, including his second homer in as many games, and Astros second-ranked prospect Kyle Tucker singled twice. Houston's No. 24 prospect Trent Thornton yielded a run on seven hits and two walks while striking out nine over five innings. El Paso third baseman Ty France amassed six hits in nine postseason at-bats after going 4-for-5 with three RBIs. Fresno takes a 2-0 lead back to Chukchansi Park with a chance to clinch the best-of-5 series Friday night. Gameday box score