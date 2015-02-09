Dodgers' Ramos gets five hits, five RBIs

The Dodgers outfielder collected a career-best five hits and drove in five runs to lead Triple-A Oklahoma City past Colorado Springs, 11-8, at Security Service Field.

Henry Ramos has seen and done much in a professional career that began in 2010. He checked something else off that growing list on Sunday night.

Ramos scored twice and fell a triple shy of his second career cycle. He completed the feat for Triple-A Pawtucket on April 4, 2016.

The 26-year-old tapped softly to Colorado Springs starter Alec Asher in the first inning and singled to right field for his first hit in the third. He slugged a three-run homer to right, his first roundtripper in 21 games, then stroked an RBI double to left and scored on Kyle Garlick's single in the sixth, leaving him a triple shy of the cycle.

Ramos got two chances at the milestone, singling to center in the seventh and delivering a base hit to left in the ninth that produced his fifth RBI, matching the season high set on April 13 against New Orleans. He's driven in eight runs in his last two games after plating four in his previous 20 contests, which included a two-week stint on the disabled list with a hip flexor injury.

Selected by the Red Sox in the fifth round of the 2010 Draft, Ramos entered play with a .273 average in 742 Minor League games. He reached Triple-A for the first time in 2016 but has yet to earn a call to the Majors. The big night boosted his 2018 slash line to .287/.342/.453 with 36 extra-base hits and 55 RBIs in 104 games, all with Oklahoma City.

Dodgers No. 13 prospect Edwin Rios homered, singled and drove in two runs and Jake Peter also went deep while finishing with three hits and two RBIs. Connor Joe homered, singled, drew three walks and scored four times.

Josh Sborz (1-1) struck out two over 1 1/3 perfect innings for the win after Dodgers starter Logan Bawcom gave up three runs on three hits and two walks with four strikeouts in 3 2/3 frames.

Tyrone Taylor homered and drove in four runs for the Sky Sox, who also got long balls from Christian Bethancourt and Dylan Moore.

Asher (6-4) allowed seven runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out three in 3 2/3 innings for Colorado Springs, which squandered a chance to clinch the Pacific Coast League's American Northern Division title.