Hiura continues strong start in AFL

The top Brewers prospect smacked a go-ahead grand slam in the seventh inning, giving him seven RBIs in two Arizona Fall League games, as Peoria topped Glendale, 7-4, on Wednesday afternoon.

Hiura arrived in the AFL after hitting .314 with a homer and 10 RBIs in eight playoff contests as Biloxi fell to Jackson in four games in the best-of-5 Southern League Championship Series. In his Fall League debut on Tuesday, he delivered a three-run double as the Javelinas beat Glendale, 8-7.

In Wednesday's rematch, MLB.com's No. 30 overall prospect walked in the first and reached on an infield single leading off the fourth. With the score tied, 1-1, Peoria loaded the bases with one out in the seventh on a walk by Mariners catcher Joe DeCarlo and singles by Rays No. 25 prospect Ryan Boldt and 13th-ranked Padres prospect Buddy Reed. Facing Yankees right-hander Kyle Zurak, Hiura sent a 2-1 pitch over the left-center field fence.

The blast made a winner of Padres right-hander Dauris Valdez (1-0), who worked around a pair of hits in a scoreless sixth.

Reed and Braves No. 6 prospect Cristian Pache had three hits apiece, with Pache scoring twice and driving in a run.

Orioles infielder Steve Wilkerson went 3-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored out of the leadoff spot for the Desert Dogs, while Dodgers first baseman Jared Walker hit a solo homer. Dodgers southpaw Ben Holmes started for Glendale and struck out four over three scoreless frames.

In other AFL action

Scorpions 10, Solar Sox 3

Andres Gimenez and Peter Alonso, the Mets' top two prospects, both homered for Scottsdale. Alonso fell a triple shy of the cycle while scoring three runs and driving in two, going 5-for-8 in two games to open the fall. Gimenez's blast came in his first AFL at-bat and was his only hit in four trips to the plate. Astros outfielder Ronnie Dawson doubled twice on a three-hit night, driving in a pair of runs, and Reds No. 8 prospect Shed Long had three RBIs on a single and two walks. Mesa was held to six hits, with A's No. 18 prospectEli White and 30th-ranked Skye Bolt contributing two apiece. White doubled and scored in the first and Bolt launched a two-run homer in the eighth. Gameday box score

Saguaros 11, Rafters 9

Top overall prospect Vladimir Guerrero Jr. collected three hits, including a pair of doubles, knocked in a run and scored one as Surprise notched its first win of the season. Rangers infielder Charles Leblanc led the 18-hit parade for the Saguaros with four knocks and No. 16 Pirates prospect Will Craig chipped in a two-run homer. Rockies No. 11 prospect Tyler Nevin laced an RBI double and scored twice, while top Marlins prospect Monte Harrison collected a pair of hits, a walk and two runs scored for Salt River. Gameday box score