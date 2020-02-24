Bryan Abreu 's most immediate route back to the Majors might be through the bullpen, but on Monday, he gave the Astros a look at why he could be a starting option.

The 22-year-old right-hander, who finished 2019 as Houston's No. 4 prospect, fired two perfect innings to help the Astros defeat the Tigers, 11-1, at Publix Field at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Abreu struck out four Detroit batters, including Miguel Cabrera and C.J. Cron , in his first Grapefruit League appearance of the spring. The Dominican Republic native posted a 7-2 record with a 4.83 ERA with 126 strikeouts and 54 walks in 91 1/3 innings between Class A Advanced Fayetteville and Double-A Corpus Christi last season. He made seven appearances out of the Houston bullpen following a July 31 debut and gave up one earned run while fanning 13 over 8 2/3 frames in The Show.

Dusty Baker on Bryan Abreu pic.twitter.com/RtQoZb4DfF — Brian McTaggart (@brianmctaggart) February 24, 2020