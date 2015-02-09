Donato delivers dominant Double-A debut

The Astros prospect gave up two hits and two walks and recorded a season-high 10 strikeouts over 6 2/3 innings, leading Corpus Christi to a 10-0 triumph over Midland on Saturday night at Whataburger Field.

Things could not have gone much better for Houston-area native Chad Donato in his Double-A debut for his hometown team.

Video: Hooks' Donato gets 10th punchout in debut

Donato struck out the side in the first inning and, after issuing a leadoff walk to Taylor Motter in the second, fanned the next two RockHounds. Including those two strikeouts, the 24-year-old retired 12 batters in a row and took a no-hitter into the sixth. Half of those 12 went down on strikes.

A's No. 17 prospect Kevin Merrell hit Donato's 1-1 pitch into center field to lead off the sixth, ending the no-hit bid, and stole second when Collin Theroux was retired on his 10th and final strikeout. The Cypress, Texas, native got back-to-back ground balls to end the threat in the sixth and retired the first two batters in the seventh before walking Nate Mondou and giving up a double to Edwin Diaz.

After Donato threw 74 of 99 pitches for strikes, Leovanny Rodriguez fanned Brallan Perez to strand both runners in scoring position.

The right-hander made 15 appearances, including 13 starts, for Class A Advanced Fayetteville and went 3-9 with a 5.84 ERA, 72 strikeouts and 24 walks over 69 1/3 innings. Last season, the West Virginia University product threw 77 2/3 innings between Class A Short Season Tri-Cities and Class A Quad Cities and was 9-0 with 1.62 ERA in 15 games, 12 starts. He struck out 98 and walked 22.

Astros No. 20 prospect Abraham Toro went 4-for-5 with an RBI in his third straight multi-hit game for the Hooks.