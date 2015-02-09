Express' Tucker joins elite 30/30 club

MLB.com's No. 13 overall prospect became the fifth player in the 116-year history of the Pacific Coast League to hit 30 homers and steal 30 bases in the same season as Triple-A Round Rock beat New Orleans, 7-1, in the first game of a doubleheader at Dell Diamond.

After drawing a walk with one out in the sixth inning, Tucker took off and beat the throw from Baby Cakes catcher Tyler Heineman for his 30th steal. He became the first member of the PCL's 30/30 club since Dodgers outfielder Joc Pederson had 33 homers and 30 thefts for Albuquerque in 2014.

The top Astros prospect notched his 30th dinger on a two-homer night against El Paso on Aug. 7, smashing a two-run shot in the first for his 29th and adding another two-run blast in the sixth.

Along with Pederson, Tucker joins Frank Demaree (1934), Lefty O'Doul (1927) and Tony Lazzeri (1925) as members of the PCL's 30/30 club.

The fifth overall pick in the 2015 Draft, Tucker leads the league in stolen bases, ranks fourth with 32 homers and seventh with 94 RBIs. In 120 games, the left-handed hitter is batting .268 with three triples, 26 doubles and 87 runs scored.

Astros No. 15 propsect Garrett Stubbs contributed three RBIs for the Express, Nick Tanielu clubbed a two-run homer and Chas McCormick hit a solo shot.

Rogelio Armenteros (6-6), Houston's No. 22 prospect, went the distance, allowing one earned run on six hits and a walk while striking out six. It was his second career complete game.