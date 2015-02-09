Beer produces another big night for Hooks

The Astros' ninth-ranked prospect recorded his first four-hit game of the season on Saturday, driving in two runs in Double-A Corpus Christi's 10-9, 10-inning loss to Frisco at Whataburger field. It was his fourth multi-hit contest since he was promoted to the Texas League on May 16.

Seth Beer has spent fewer than 10 games in the Texas League, but he's already leaving his mark.

Video: Corpus Christi's Beer ties it up

Beer kicked off his big night with a first-pitch popout against Rangers No. 8 prospect Jonathan Hernandez, but it was the only time the RoughRiders retired him. The 28th overall pick in last year's Draft ripped a ground-rule double to left-center field off the right-hander in the fourth, scoring Astros No. 21 prospect Abraham Toro and cutting the Hooks' deficit to 3-2. He tagged Hernandez one more time in the fifth, following Toro's two-run homer with a first-pitch single.

Beer led off the eighth by working the count full against righty Jefferson Medina before smacking a single to right. He saved his biggest hit for last, however. With Corpus Christi trailing, 9-8, and down to its final out against Emmanuel Clase, the Clemson product sent a broken-bat single to left on a 2-2 pitch that scored Toro and forced extra innings.

Beer was lifted for a pinch-runner.

The 22-year-old earned a bump to the Texas League after slugging his way to a .328/.414/.602 slash line in 35 games for Class A Advanced Fayetteville. He shared the Carolina League lead with nine dingers at the time of his promotion and ranked in the top five in batting and RBIs (34).

Beer hasn't missed a beat since moving up a level. He homered in his second game with the Hooks and has a .382/.488/.529 line with eight RBIs and five runs scored in nine contests.

Toro went 3-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs scored, while Granden Goetzman smacked a two-run homer and Joshua Rojas chipped in two hits and two runs scored.

Christian Lopes had a perfect night at the plate for the RoughRiders, going 2-for-2 with two walks, four RBIs and two runs scored. Josh Altmann homered and doubled and former first-round pick Tony Sanchez put Frisco ahead for good with a run-scoring double in the 10th.