Erie's Paredes continues breakout with career night

Detroit's No. 12 prospect went 3-for-6 with a professional-best six RBIs on Thursday in Double-A Erie's 15-7 rout of Harrisburg at FNB Field. The career night improved his average to .330 and his OPS to .886.

At 19 years old, Isaac Paredes is the youngest player in the Eastern League. And he's showed a lot of exuberance on the circuit.

Paredes was promoted to the Eastern League on July 19 after compiling a slash line of .259/.338/.455 with Class A Advanced Lakeland to begin the season. Even though it's considered the toughest step in the Minors, his offense has only picked up in Double-A with his average picking up 71 points and his OPS 93 points since the promotion.

"He's very patient. Very rarely does he swing at the first pitch," Graham said. "He's got a very advanced eye for his age. He takes a lot of borderline pitches, he doesn't swing at breaking stuff in the dirt and he swings at his pitch. ... His approach at the plate is very mature for his age, he's got great baseball instincts. This kid can hit."

The Hermosillo, Mexico native cleared the bases with a three-run double to center field in the third inning, then launched a three-run homer to left in the seventh.

Two swings, six runs.

After Daz Cameron and Willie Castro were recently called up to Triple-A, the middle of Erie's order was a little thin and Graham placed Paredes in the No. 3 hole on Thursday. And he did not disappoint.

While in Lakeland, Paredes was playing primarily shortstop, but he's been slotted in most at third base with the SeaWolves. The Tigers are unsure where his future position will be, but with Paredes still being just 19, there's still plenty of time to figure it out.

"We are moving him around at this stage to see what we can get out of him, see what he'll be down the road," Graham said. "Obviously he's 19 years of age so there's no reason to pick a position now. There's no rush to make him stick at one position. At this stage he'll play mostly third base and short stop and we'll go from there. ... I think instructional league or Spring Training of next year, the decision will be made on what he will be."

Paredes was signed by the Cubs as an international free agent in 2015, but wound up heading to the Tigers at the 2017 Trade Deadline with Jeimer Candelario for reliever Justin Wilson and catcher Alex Avila.

Sergio Alcantara went 3-for-5 with three runs scored and Danny Woodrow doubled and crossed the plate three times for the SeaWolves, who totaled 15 hits.

Dan Gamache was 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs for Harrisburg.