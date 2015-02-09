Mayfield boards three-homer Express

The Astros infielder homered three times and drove in six runs to power Triple-A Round Rock to a 13-3 win over Oklahoma City.

The baseball was flying at Dell Diamond on Friday night, and Jack Mayfield sure did take advantage.

Video: Round Rock's Mayfield rips third homer of game

All three of the 28-year-old's big flies went out to left field and plated two runs. His first, blasted off right-hander Logan Bawcom (1-2), put the Express ahead in the opening frame. After striking out in the second and grounding out in the fourth, Mayfield went deep again in the seventh with a first-pitch dinger against righty Tyler Thornburg.

He capped the first three-homer game of his career with another big fly in the eighth off southpaw Chris Nunn.

Gameday box score

Mayfield's trifecta was the 18th in the Pacific Coast League this season. Salt Lake's Michael Hermosillo posted the 17th earlier in the evening and Sacramento's Jaylin Davis became the 19th to join the club just a few minutes after Mayfield.

Yordan Alvarez was the last Round Rock player to accomplish the feat, rounding the bases three times on April 6 against New Orleans.

2019 Minor League milestone

The milestone moment was the latest highlight in a career year for Mayfield. He went undrafted out of the University of Oklahoma in 2013 and signed with the Astros that summer. He reached Triple-A in 2016 but hadn't received the final promotion to the big leagues until May 27 of this year.

Mayfield spent nearly a month in Houston but hit .143 in 42 at-bats. He drew one walk and struck out 18 times before returning to the Round Rock lineup on June 23. He's hit .309 in 181 at-bats since then with 14 homers. His 24 long balls are a career high.

Top Astros prospect Kyle Tucker reached base four times and scored three runs. Sixth-ranked Abraham Toro contributed three hits, including a double, to raise his Triple-A batting average to .457 in 12 games. Taylor Jones, Houston's No. 28 prospect, belted his 20th homer.