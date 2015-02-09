Jazz powers Generals with two homers

The D-Backs' top prospect homered twice and tied his career high with five RBIs, powering Double-A Jackson to an 11-4 triumph over Chattanooga at AT&T Field.

Independence Day might have been a couple of days ago, but Jazz Chisholm was still providing some fireworks on Saturday night.

After striking out swinging in the first inning, Chisholm singled to right field off Reds No. 20 prospect Packy Naughton in the third. He lined to second in the sixth before the power show began.

Facing righty Wyatt Strahan in the eighth, MLB.com's No. 59 overall prospect pulled a 2-1 pitch over the right field wall for a two-run homer to extend the Generals' lead to 7-4. He got to Strahan again in the ninth, smacking a three-run blast to right on a 0-2 pitch to make it 11-4.

"It felt great," Chisholm said. "I'm just getting back to where I was earlier in the year."

Asked about some of his struggles at the plate this season, the 5-foot-11 infielder spoke on keeping a good attitude along with changing his approach a bit.

"My confidence has always been up the whole season, no matter how it's going," he said. "I'm trying to stay short to the ball. That's my approach right now, staying with the ball and not doing too much, hit the ball hard somewhere. If it goes over the fence, great for me and I get to trot around the bases, but I'm not up [at-bat] trying to hit homers."

In fact, it's his defense that he takes pride in. Chisholm holds a .942 field percentage with 167 assists and has played a part in 39 double plays. He is continually trying to improve in all facets that come with playing shortstop.

"I work on everything," Chisholm said. "Laying on the ground and getting up and throwing to first base. Honestly, every day I work on something at shortstop to improve my game on defense, because that is my favorite part of baseball. I love the home runs and all that stuff, but my favorite thing to do is play defense."

He especially enjoys impressing teammates with his defensive prowess.

"Just going after a ball and making a great play," Chisholm said. "Defense is so special to me for that feeling after you make a great play and your teammates say, 'Wow, that was a great play.'"

It was the 21-year-old's third two-homer game of the season. He went yard twice on April 20 at Birmingham and again on May 4 at Tennessee. His only other five-RBI game was last July 16 for Class A Kane County against Dayton, when he went 5-for-5 with a pair of dingers.

The three hits lifted his average to a season-high .201 in 75 games. Chisholm ranks second in the Southern League with 17 homers, trailing only Reds No. 24 prospect Ibandel Isabel (21) of Chattanooga, while his 43 RBIs are good for eighth. The Bahamas native also is tied for fifth with five triples.

D-Backs No. 14 prospect Drew Ellis doubled twice, scored twice and drove in a run for the Generals. Ramon Hernandez chipped in two hits, including a two-run shot in the first, and scored three runs.

Isabel extended his league lead with a two-run roundtripper in the sixth.

Right-hander Cole Stapler (2-0) allowed four runs on six hits while striking out six over six frames to earn the victory. Kevin McCanna picked up his first save, working around two hits and fanning three in two scoreless innings.