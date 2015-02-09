BayBears' Adell rides extra-base hit barrage

The top-ranked Angels prospect homered, doubled twice and scored three times in his first Double-A three-hit game as Mobile cruised past Biloxi, 7-1, in the opener of Saturday's doubleheader at MGM Park. Six of Adell's first 10 hits on the circuit have gone for extra bases.

Although he's still adjusting to a new level, it didn't take long for Jo Adell to show the Southern League what he's made of.

"It's really about slowing the game down," Adell told MiLB.com following a 2-for-4 performance in his Double-A debut. "[Angels general manager] Billy Eppler is really big on, at the plate, 'Hit your strike.' When you get your pitch in the zone, get ready to attack it. That's the plan I had from Low-A to High-A to here. In the beginning, I was jumping out early; now, I'm taking the approach that I'm waiting for my strike."

After Biloxi starter Cameron Roegner walked Angels No. 4 prospect Jahmai Jones to open the game, Adell lifted a fly ball beyond the reach of left fielder Trent Grisham for a double. He was denied an RBI, however, as Jones was thrown out at the plate on a relay from shortstop Luis Aviles Jr., but he scored on a base hit to left by Roberto Baldoquin.

Box score

Adell doubled to left again after Jones was hit by a pitch in the second. A walk to Zach Houchins loaded the bases for Baldoquin, who chased all three runners home with a triple to right. Facing reliever Miguel Sanchez with one out in the fourth, Adell deposited a fly ball over the left field fence for his second Double-A homer.

MLB.com's No. 16 overall prospect got one more chance against rehabbing Major League veteran Matt Albers but struck out swinging in the fifth.

The 19-year-old Adell began his first full season with Class A Burlington and batted .326/.398/.611 with six homers, a triple, seven doubles and 29 RBIs in 25 games. He was quickly elevated to Class A Advanced Inland Empire, where he compiled a .290/.345/.546 slash line with 12 homers, three triples, 19 doubles and 42 RBIs in 57 games.

MiLB include

That strong first half earned him an invitation to the Futures Game before he made the jump to Mobile on July 30.

Jones reached base three times after singling off Albers in the fifth. Baldoquin matched his career high with four RBIs.

Thomas Jankins and Nate Griep combined on a one-hit shutout in the nightcap as Biloxi earned a split with a 6-0 victory. Top Brewers prospect Keston Hiura singled twice and drove in a pair of runs for the Shuckers.