Rojas rides power binge to weekly award
Astros prospect belted six of his seven home runs in last week
By Tyler Maun / MiLB.com | May 28, 2019 2:35 PM
Joshua Rojas was in the middle of a fine season entering last week, but his last seven games have taken things to another level.
The Houston prospect went off at the plate, going 16-for-31 with six homers to cruise to Texas League Player of the Week accolades for the period of May 20-26.
Rojas left play on May 19 as a .272/.361/.397 hitter with one home run and 22 RBIs in 36 games played. On the 20th, he kicked off his monster week quietly with a 2-for-5 day that included a walk. One night later, the Hawaii product doubled his season homer total by hammered a pair of solo blasts on a 3-for-4 day. He matched that line the next day.
After going 0-for-4 on Thursday, Rojas rattled off three straight multi-hit contests, doubling twice on Friday and once Saturday before swatting another pair of solo homers on Sunday afternoon.
Video: Hooks' Rojas hits sixth homer in week
Heading into the last week, Rojas had just 19 home runs in his entire professional career. The 24-year-old finished the period with an overall line of .516/.571/1.194, seven RBIs, 11 runs scored and four walks to three strikeouts. The surge pushed his season-long slash line to .317/.400/.545 for a .945 OPS.
Houston selected the third baseman in the 26th round of the 2017 Major League First-Year Player Draft. Rojas spent the bulk of his debut season at Class A Quad Cities before splitting time last year between Class A Advanced Buies Creek and Corpus Christi. With the Hooks a year ago, he batted .251/.338/.385 with seven home runs in 106 games -- the same total he now has through 43 this season.
Below is the complete list of Minor League Offensive Players of the Week for May 20-26:
|League
|Player
|Team
|MLB
|Stats
|International
|Breyvic Valera
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre
|NYY
|.522/.607/1.130, 6 G, 12-for-23, 2 2B, 4 HR, 12 RBI, 6 R, 4 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
|Pacific Coast
|Yasmany Tomas
|Reno
|ARI
|.400/.438/1.233, 7 G, 12-for-30, 0 2B, 2 3B, 7 HR, 13 RBI, 10 R, 2 BB, 9 K
|Eastern
|Ka'ai Tom
|Akron
|CLE
|.450/.542/.850, 6 G, 9-for-20, 2 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 5 R, 4 BB, 6 K
|Southern
|Vimael Machin
|Tennessee
|CHC
|.476/.560/.667, 5 G, 10-for-21, 1 2B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 6 R, 4 BB, 1 K
|Texas
|Joshua Rojas
|Corpus Christi
|HOU
|.516/.571/1.194, 7 G, 16-for-31, 3 2B, 6 HR, 7 RBI, 11 R, 4 BB, 3 K
|California
|Luis Castro
|Lancaster
|COL
|.421/.607/.947, 6 G, 8-for-19, 1 2B, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 10 R, 7 BB, 5 K, 1 SB
|Carolina
|Ryan Dorow
|Down East
|TEX
|.320/.419/.840, 7 G, 8-for-25, 1 2B, 4 HR, 10 RBI, 6 R, 4 BB, 3 K, 1 SB, 1 CS
|Florida State
|Lucas Tancas
|Bradenton
|PIT
|.423/.464/.769, 7 G, 11-for-26, 6 2B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 4 R, 1 BB, 10 K, 2 SB
|Midwest
|Niko Hulsizer
|Great Lakes
|LAD
|.313/.333/.844, 7 G, 10-for-32, 2 2B, 5 HR, 9 RBI, 7 R, 0 BB, 10 K
|South Atlantic
|Josh Stowers
|Charleston
|NYY
|.385/.429/.923, 6 G, 10-for-26, 0 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 7 RBI, 6 R, 1 BB, 10 K, 1 SB, 1 CS
Tyler Maun is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @TylerMaun. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.