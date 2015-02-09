Rojas rides power binge to weekly award

The Houston prospect went off at the plate, going 16-for-31 with six homers to cruise to Texas League Player of the Week accolades for the period of May 20-26.

Joshua Rojas was in the middle of a fine season entering last week, but his last seven games have taken things to another level.

Rojas left play on May 19 as a .272/.361/.397 hitter with one home run and 22 RBIs in 36 games played. On the 20th, he kicked off his monster week quietly with a 2-for-5 day that included a walk. One night later, the Hawaii product doubled his season homer total by hammered a pair of solo blasts on a 3-for-4 day. He matched that line the next day.

After going 0-for-4 on Thursday, Rojas rattled off three straight multi-hit contests, doubling twice on Friday and once Saturday before swatting another pair of solo homers on Sunday afternoon.

Video: Hooks' Rojas hits sixth homer in week

Heading into the last week, Rojas had just 19 home runs in his entire professional career. The 24-year-old finished the period with an overall line of .516/.571/1.194, seven RBIs, 11 runs scored and four walks to three strikeouts. The surge pushed his season-long slash line to .317/.400/.545 for a .945 OPS.

Houston selected the third baseman in the 26th round of the 2017 Major League First-Year Player Draft. Rojas spent the bulk of his debut season at Class A Quad Cities before splitting time last year between Class A Advanced Buies Creek and Corpus Christi. With the Hooks a year ago, he batted .251/.338/.385 with seven home runs in 106 games -- the same total he now has through 43 this season.

Below is the complete list of Minor League Offensive Players of the Week for May 20-26: