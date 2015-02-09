Top Headlines

Rojas rides power binge to weekly award

Astros prospect belted six of his seven home runs in last week

Joshua Rojas boosted his slugging percentage from .397 to .545 over the award period for Double-A Corpus Christi. (Joshua Tijong/MiLB.com)

By Tyler Maun / MiLB.com | May 28, 2019 2:35 PM

Joshua Rojas was in the middle of a fine season entering last week, but his last seven games have taken things to another level.

The Houston prospect went off at the plate, going 16-for-31 with six homers to cruise to Texas League Player of the Week accolades for the period of May 20-26.

Rojas left play on May 19 as a .272/.361/.397 hitter with one home run and 22 RBIs in 36 games played. On the 20th, he kicked off his monster week quietly with a 2-for-5 day that included a walk. One night later, the Hawaii product doubled his season homer total by hammered a pair of solo blasts on a 3-for-4 day. He matched that line the next day.

After going 0-for-4 on Thursday, Rojas rattled off three straight multi-hit contests, doubling twice on Friday and once Saturday before swatting another pair of solo homers on Sunday afternoon.

Video: Hooks' Rojas hits sixth homer in week

Heading into the last week, Rojas had just 19 home runs in his entire professional career. The 24-year-old finished the period with an overall line of .516/.571/1.194, seven RBIs, 11 runs scored and four walks to three strikeouts. The surge pushed his season-long slash line to .317/.400/.545 for a .945 OPS.

Houston selected the third baseman in the 26th round of the 2017 Major League First-Year Player Draft. Rojas spent the bulk of his debut season at Class A Quad Cities before splitting time last year between Class A Advanced Buies Creek and Corpus Christi. With the Hooks a year ago, he batted .251/.338/.385 with seven home runs in 106 games -- the same total he now has through 43 this season.

Below is the complete list of Minor League Offensive Players of the Week for May 20-26:

League Player Team MLB Stats
International Breyvic Valera Scranton/Wilkes-Barre NYY .522/.607/1.130, 6 G, 12-for-23, 2 2B, 4 HR, 12 RBI, 6 R, 4 BB, 1 K, 1 SB
Pacific Coast Yasmany Tomas Reno ARI .400/.438/1.233, 7 G, 12-for-30, 0 2B, 2 3B, 7 HR, 13 RBI, 10 R, 2 BB, 9 K
Eastern Ka'ai Tom Akron CLE .450/.542/.850, 6 G, 9-for-20, 2 2B, 2 HR, 4 RBI, 5 R, 4 BB, 6 K
Southern Vimael Machin Tennessee CHC .476/.560/.667, 5 G, 10-for-21, 1 2B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 6 R, 4 BB, 1 K
Texas Joshua Rojas Corpus Christi HOU .516/.571/1.194, 7 G, 16-for-31, 3 2B, 6 HR, 7 RBI, 11 R, 4 BB, 3 K
California Luis Castro Lancaster COL .421/.607/.947, 6 G, 8-for-19, 1 2B, 3 HR, 9 RBI, 10 R, 7 BB, 5 K, 1 SB
Carolina Ryan Dorow Down East TEX .320/.419/.840, 7 G, 8-for-25, 1 2B, 4 HR, 10 RBI, 6 R, 4 BB, 3 K, 1 SB, 1 CS
Florida State Lucas Tancas Bradenton PIT .423/.464/.769, 7 G, 11-for-26, 6 2B, 1 HR, 6 RBI, 4 R, 1 BB, 10 K, 2 SB
Midwest Niko Hulsizer Great Lakes LAD .313/.333/.844, 7 G, 10-for-32, 2 2B, 5 HR, 9 RBI, 7 R, 0 BB, 10 K
South Atlantic Josh Stowers Charleston NYY .385/.429/.923, 6 G, 10-for-26, 0 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 7 RBI, 6 R, 1 BB, 10 K, 1 SB, 1 CS

Tyler Maun is a contributor to MiLB.com. Follow him on Twitter @TylerMaun. This story was not subject to the approval of the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues or its clubs.

