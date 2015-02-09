Rodriguez drives Cal League pitchers Nuts

Seattle's third-ranked prospect went 5-for-5 with a pair of doubles, a triple, four RBIs and two runs scored as Class A Advanced Modesto vanquished Stockton, 10-2, at John Thurman Field.

Julio Rodriguez has been causing opponents all kinds of trouble since his promotion to the California League. But on Wednesday, he was simply perfect.

Video: Modesto's Rodriguez collects fifth hit

It marked the first five-hit effort of Rodriguez's professional career. The 18-year-old compiled a pair of four-hit nights earlier this month -- with Class A West Virginia on Aug. 11 and with the Nuts on Aug. 16, when he fell a triple shy of a cycle and drove in four runs. Over 12 games with Modesto, Rodriguez has batted .587 with nine extra-base hits, 15 RBIs and nine runs scored. He has hit safely in all but one Cal League contest, extended his hitting steak to nine games with eight multi-hit efforts.

Against the Ports, Rodriguez put the Nuts on the board with an RBI double to left field on the first offering he saw from right-hander Xavier Altamirano in the opening frame. The knock plated Jose Caballero from first base, and Rodriguez scored on a single by 20th-ranked Joe Rizzo.

Gameday box score

In the next inning, MLB.com's No. 52 overall prospect drove in a pair with another double to left off Altamirano. The hit came in the seventh pitch of the at-bat, driving in Caballero and Joseph Rosa to give Modesto a 4-0 advantage.

Rodriguez punched a ground ball back up the middle for a base hit in the fourth off righty Michael Danielak and came home on a two-RBI double by Jack Larsen.

The 6-foot-3, 180-pound outfielder sprayed a ground ball through the right side off righty Jake Bray in the fifth and raced for an RBI triple that ricocheted off the right-field wall on an 0-1 pitch by righty Nick Highberger in the seventh. The laser plated Caballero and capped the Nuts scoring.

Caballero collected three hits and scored four times while Larsen doubled twice, walked and drove in three runs.

Modesto's Devin Sweet (1-0) notched his first Cal League victory after working around a pair of hits and a walk over seven scoreless frames. The righty fanned eight and helped the club surpass an all-time Cal League strikeout record set by the Bakersfield Dodgers in 1970. Bakersfield finished with 1,423 whiffs that year while the Nuts' tally has reached 1,430.