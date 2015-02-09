Naturals' Featherston launches hat trick

The Royals infielder launched three homers and drove in a career-high seven runs, going 4-for-5 as the Naturals crushed Amarillo, 14-3, on Saturday at Hodgetown.

The 29-year-old shortstop needed only three at-bats to record his milestone. Featherston led off the second inning against Sod Poodles starter Jesse Scholtens and launched his 2-1 pitch over the left field wall for a solo shot. He faced Scholtens again with two on and nobody out in the fourth and deposited a 1-2 offering over the center field fence for a three-run dinger.

It was Featherston's fifth career multi-homer effort and his second this season. He had one against Tulsa on May 15.

Scholtens was replaced in the fifth by Jean Cosme, but the right-hander couldn't solve Featherston, either. With one on and nobody out, he drove the reliever's 1-0 pitch for a two-run tater to dead center. It was the third three-homer game in Northwest Arkansas history and the first since Lane Adams recorded a hat trick on Aug. 13, 2013 against Corpus Christi.

Cosme fanned Featherston on three pitches in the sixth, but the veteran of 137 Major League games doubled in a run off Dauris Valdez in the eighth to complete the scoring.

2019 Minor League milestones

Featherston raised his average to .259 with 13 homers and 45 RBIs in 83 games. The TCU product played for the Angels, Phillies and Rays from 2015-17. He spent last season in the Twins system and batted .197/.275/.321 with seven homers and 36 RBIs between Triple-A Rochester and Double-A Pensacola.

Royals No. 17 prospect Emmanuel Rivera went 3-for-4 with four runs scored, while 30th-ranked Gabriel Cancel smacked a three-run homer as part of a seven-run fourth for Northwest Arkansas. The 14 runs and 18 hits were season highs for the Naturals.