Threshers trio combines to no-hit Tortugas

Making his Florida State League debut, Kyle Glogoski combined with Tyler Carr and Keylan Killgore on a no-hitter as Class A Advanced Clearwater beat Daytona, 5-0, on Saturday night at Spectrum Field.

Glogoski, who was promoted from Class A Lakewood earlier in the day, worked around a leadoff walk in the second inning to Reds No. 3 prospect Jonathan India, an error by third baseman Daniel Brito in the third and a one-out walk to Bruce Yari in the fifth. The New Zealand native struck out five over five innings.

"It's unbelievable, it being his first start," Threshers' pitching coach Brad Bergesen said. "

He got here yesterday. His curveball and changeup were very solid tonight. HIs fastball played well also, but it was his curveball and changeup that kept them off balance."

Although Bergesen has only seen Glogoski pitch a couple times during Spring Training, he is already impressed with the confidence of the 20-year-old.

"He really attacks hitters and it is kind of a no fear mentality," Bergesen said. "I think it plays to an upbeat tempo. He's got a really good competitiveness in him and all those intangibles come together and play well for him."

Carr followed by retiring nine of the 10 batters he faced, walking only Yari and striking out four over three innings.

"His fastball and changeup were a plus tonight," Bergesen said of Carr. "They really complimented each other. They have really good run and depth and he had a really good feel for those. He threw a handful of quality sliders tonight and sequenced well and kept them off balance. He came in and really bridge it well tonight."

Killgore slammed the door with a perfect ninth, fanning rehabbing Reds infielder Scooter Gennett before retiring India on a fly ball to right to complete the no-hitter.

Bergesen assured that the lefty wasn't brought on just to accomplish the no-hitter.

"We had him warmed up and ready to come in the inning before, so he was coming in for that inning [ninth] because he was hot," he said. "He's pitched in some high-leverage situations for us. He was ready to come in in case we needed to have a lefty-on-lefty matchup if they got a few guys on. We didn't come to that so he came in in the ninth."

As far as mentioning the possible no-no, Bergesen was sure to stay within the unwritten rules of baseball.

"You see it, you know about it, but you don't talk about it," he said.

It was the Threshers' first no-no since July 30, 2017, when Harold Arauz hurled a seven-inning gem against Fort Myers. Drew Anderson, Will Morris and Victor Arano combined on Clearwater's last nine-inning no-hitter in a 4-0 victory over St. Lucie on July 10, 2016.

Phillies' No. 12 prospect Simon Muzziotti led the Threshers' offense with four hits, one RBI and run scored. No. 18 prospect Nick Maton finished 3-for-5 with a RBI and run scored while Luke Miller drove in two runs.