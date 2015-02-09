Overstreet sorta races for first Poodles slam

The unusual roundtripper was the first slam in Sod Poodles history and might remain one of the most memorable as well.

The San Diego first base prospect turned what looked to be a run-scoring extra-base hit into an inside-the-park grand slam that helped Double-A Amarillo defeat Springfield, 10-4, at Hodgetown.

To be fair, Kyle Overstreet slowed down a bit during his lap around the bases. In the end, it didn't matter.

With one out in the bottom of the seventh inning and Amarillo leading, 6-4, Overstreet stepped to the plate with the bags juiced against Springfield right-hander Will Latcham. The 25-year-old swung at a first-pitch strike and then laced a line drive down the left-field line. Overstreet cruised into second base, then realized Springfield left fielder Lars Nootbaar had not come up with the ball. The 5-foot-11, 205-pounder continued to trot around the bases and touched home without a throw.

His jaunt around the bases won't break any records for speed, but it will be etched in Amarillo folklore for eternity.

Overstreet's fourth home run of the year was his second career grand slam. He slugged a walk-off homer with the bags juiced during a two-homer, six-RBI game on May 5, 2018 for Double-A San Antonio, San Diego's Texas League affiliate prior to moving to Amarillo. The blast was one of three hit by the Sod Poodles on Tuesday -- ninth-ranked Padres prospect Hudson Potts and No. 21 Owen Miller also went deep -- which helped propel them to their second five-game winning streak of the year.

Selected in the 14th round of the 2015 Draft, Overstreet hit a career-high nine taters in 124 games for San Antonio last year. His unusual home run marked his first since June 13, a span of 20 games and 69 at-bats. The clutch hit put the brakes on the Cardinals' rally, which had closed the gap to within two runs.

Overstreet added a double and was one of five Sod Poodles with multi-hit games. Padres' 17th-ranked prospect Edward Olivares and Luis Torrens had three hits apiece and Potts added an RBI double.

Fourth-ranked Adrian Morejon struck out two over two perfect innings for Amarillo. Lake Bachar (6-2) surrendered four runs on eight hits with five strikeouts in 4 2/3 frames of relief. Jean Cosme fanned one and retired all seven batters to earn his second save.

Yariel Gonzalez drove in two runs and Zach Kirtley doubled and singled in four at-bats for Springfield.

Righty Angel Rondon (4-2) was charged with six runs -- five earned -- on nine hits and a walk while striking out eight over six frames. Latcham retired two hitters in the seventh -- both via the strikeout -- and allowed four runs on three hits and a walk.