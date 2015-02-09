Tucker, Hiura, Urias among PCL All-Stars

Top-100 prospects Kyle Tucker (Round Rock), Keston Hiura (San Antonio) and Luis Urias (El Paso) highlight the 2019 Pacific Coast League All-Star roster announced Wednesday. All three were among the 13 players elected to the squad while 20 others were selected.

With the way offense has taken off at Triple-A in 2019, this year's All-Star Game in El Paso on July 10 could be one of the most exciting in recent memory. The side representing the Pacific Coast League will not lack firepower.

No. 10 overall prospect Tucker was elected as one of the PCL's three outfield prospects on the strength of his power and speed. His 23 homers over 72 games are tied for most in the circuit while his 18 stolen bases rank fourth. The Astros slugger is the only PCL player with at least 15 in each category this season.

No. 12 Hiura (second base) and No. 20 Urias (shortstop) should form a tantalizing double-play tandem for the PCL. Hiura has produced a .332/.412/.692 line with 19 homers in 56 games with San Antonio and was strong over a 17-game turn with the Brewers as well, hitting .281 with five homers and an .865 OPS. Urias is having a huge year at the plate with a .329/.415/.638 line and career-best 17 homers in 60 games for El Paso. The 22-year-old infielder was the only El Paso player elected to represent the hosts next month.

Among the other PCL elected players are OPS leader and Reno first baseman Kevin Cron (1.261), batting leader and Albuquerque outfielder Yonathan Daza (.375), Memphis starter Jake Woodford (3.39 ERA in 87 2/3 innings), and Iowa starter Colin Rea (3.56 ERA in 81 innings). The rest of the electees are Oklahoma City catcher Will Smith, Albuquerque third baseman Pat Valaika, Albuquerque outfielder Sam Hilliard, Fresno DH Yadiel Hernandez, Reno reliever Jimmie Sherfy and San Antonio reliever Jay Jackson.

Las Vegas infielder Jorge Mateo, who leads the league with 107 hits and 183 total bases, highlights the group of players selected to the PCL roster. Other notable names to make the cut are New Orleans infielder Isan Diaz, El Paso catcher Austin Allen, El Paso infielder Ty France, Reno infielder Yasmany Tomas, Omaha outfielder Bubba Starling and Sacramento switch-throwing reliever Pat Venditte.

San Antonio leads the way with four players on the roster, with Reno, Albuquerque and El Paso each following with three. Sacramento skipper Dave Brundage will manage the team with Las Vegas' Eric Martins and Salt Lake's Pat Rice joining as coaches.

The full Pacific Coast League All-Star roster can be viewed at the link above. The roster will be updated as additions and subtractions are made due to injuries or promotions.

The roster for the PCL's opponent, the International League, will be announced Thursday.