Angels' Long leads Pitchers of the Week

"He doesn't get rattled," Sal Fasano said. "He's able to execute his pitches with restraint and not pitch with too much emotion."

Grayson Long has been in the zone for the last month with Double-A Mobile, and his manager has taken notice.

Long has been all business since joining the BayBears in late April but has been especially stingy of late, turning in consecutive scoreless starts last Tuesday and Sunday to win Southern League Pitcher of the Week honors. The 23-year-old right-hander struck out 15 and scattered seven hits and two walks over 12 scoreless innings between his outings at Birmingham and Tennessee, earning a pair of wins.

"Grayson had his game down and almost pitched the gameplan to a T," Fasano told MiLB.com after Long's latest effort on July 16, when he struck out six over six scoreless innings. "His fastball had good control, he didn't fall behind very many guys. When he did get a chance to finish them, he got a punch-out. I thought he did a good job executing his plan."

In first outing last week, he whiffed eight and held the Barons, a White Sox affiliate, to three hits and a walk over six innings.

The No. 5 prospect in the Angels system, Long joined Mobile on April 20 after starting the season with Class A Advanced Inland Empire. He dominated in his Double-A debut, yielding a hit and a walk over six scoreless frames. In 16 starts for the BayBears, he is 5-5 with a 2.76 ERA with 79 strikeouts over 84 2/3 innings. A third-round pick in the 2015 Draft out of Texas A&M, he's allowed just four earned runs since June 18, a span of six starts.

"When this guy takes the mound, he gives you a chance to win," Fasano said. "Every game he's pitched in has been close."

