Bees' Walsh hits the trifecta again

The Angels' No. 22 prospect recorded his second three-homer game of the season, but Triple-A Salt Lake dropped a 10-9, 10-inning decision to Reno. He drove in five runs and boosted his Pacific Coast League OPS to 1.125.

Jared Walsh nearly played the hero on Sunday at Greater Nevada Field. And he didn't do it quietly.

Walsh started his latest hat trick in the fourth inning, depositing a 2-1 pitch from right-hander Justin Donatella over the fence in center field to put the Bees up, 4-1.

After the Aces scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth to claim their first lead, Walsh struck again. His seventh-inning solo shot to center off right-hander Michael Tonkin tied the game.

With top Angels prospect Jo Adell aboard as the designated runner to start extra innings, the 26-year-old put the Bees back on top with a monstrous two-run blast to right off southpaw Lucas Luetge. It was his 34th of the season, five more than the previous career high he set last year.

Walsh set a franchise record by clubbing 13 home runs in July. He's also pitched in 16 games between the Majors and Minors, compiling a 2.25 ERA over 12 innings with Salt Lake.

It was the 20th hat trick in the PCL this season and the fourth for Salt Lake. Jarrett Parker first pulled off the feat on May 31 against Fresno. Walsh mashed three dingers to lead a rout of Albuquerque on July 23. And Angels No. 26 prospect Michael Hermosillo needed only four innings to join the club on Aug. 16.

Reno spoiled the milestone night by stringing together four hits in the bottom of the 10th. D-backs No. 26 prospect Kevin Cron delivered a walk-off single to complete the comeback.