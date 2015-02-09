Angels' Adell returning to action with 66ers

Jo Adell has produced a career .901 OPS over 148 games in the Minor Leagues. (Mobile BayBears)

By Sam Dykstra / MiLB.com | May 24, 2019 4:35 PM

It's time for one of the game's best prospects to leave his mark on 2019. Top Angels prospect Jo Adell has been officially activated and assigned to the Class A Advanced Inland Empire roster for his season debut Friday night. Adell has yet to play in 2019 after suffering a right ankle sprain and a left hamstring strain in a Cactus League game on March 9. His assignment to the California League is expected to be a temporary one as part of his rehab from those injuries before a return to Double-A Mobile.

A first-round pick in the 2017 Draft, the 20-year-old outfielder enjoyed a breakout season in 2018, hitting .290/.355/.543 with 20 homers and 15 stolen bases over 99 games with Class A Burlington, Inland Empire and Mobile. He last played in the California League on July 29, finishing with a .290/.345/.546 line in the hitter-friendly circuit, and his return is a sign that the Halos want to give him a chance to succeed quickly coming off the injured list, rather than face the challenge of Double-A right away. Adell is ranked as MLB.com's No. 14 overall prospect because of his five-tool potential. His run tool is considered the best, but his power, arm and glove all earn plus grades on his scouting report. His hit tool also has the potential to be above-average, considering he has put up a .302 average in 148 games over two Minor League seasons. The Kentucky native becomes just the second ranked Angels prospect on the Inland Empire roster, joining No. 19 Aaron Hernandez, who has a 4.35 ERA with 21 strikeouts and 17 walks over 20 2/3 frames. Video: Mobile's Adell smacks solo homer

