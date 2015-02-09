Rojas completes cycle in grand fashion

The Angels prospect crushed a grand slam in the eighth inning to complete the cycle, powering Double-A Mobile to a 14-3 victory over Mississippi at Trustmark Park. Rojas set a career high with seven RBIs and matched a personal best with four hits in the first cycle for the BayBears since Zach Borenstein accomplished the feat on May 16, 2015.

Gameday box score

After a promotion from the Class A Advanced California League to the Southern League last July, the 2016 36th-round pick hit .227/.259/.360 in 44 games. Rojas has seen his numbers climb through 16 games this season with a .346 average and 1.018 OPS.

Penciled in as the designated hitter, Rojas began his night by flying out to left field in the first. But with two runners on in the third, he pulled a 2-2 pitch from Enderson Franco into right field for a two-run double.

After falling behind Franco, 0-2, in the fifth, the Vanguard University product slugged the third pitch of the at-bat into right and legged out his first triple of the season. Rojas led off the seventh with a single -- his only hit that did not go for extra bases -- against reliever Elian Leyva.

With the bases full and one out in the eighth, the Anaheim native put an exclamation point on the evening. Rojas ambushed the first offering from Josh Graham and sent it over the center field wall to complete the Southern League's second cycle of the season after D-backs prospect Galli Cribbs made history for Jackson on April 18. The lefty-swinging Rojas had one more at-bat in the ninth but popped out to second.

2018 Minor League milestones

The corner infielder has hit safely in seven of his last eight games and is 9-for-17 with three homers and 11 RBIs over the last three contests.

Angels No. 9 prospect Matt Thaiss went 3-for-5 with a homer and four RBIs, while 14th-ranked Taylor Ward collected three hits, scored three runs and drove in one.