Trout scores three runs in rehab finale

The Angels All-Star outfielder wrapped up his California League rehab assignment Sunday by going 1-for-2 with a standup triple, three walks and three runs scored in Class A Advanced Inland Empire's 12-2 thumping of Rancho Cucamonga at San Manuel Stadium.

After facing the Stockton Ports and Rancho Cucamonga Quakes, Mike Trout's next opponent will be the Tampa Bay Rays.

Video: Inland Empire's Trout triples in his rehab assignment

"It was great," Trout said of his four-game stint with the 66ers. "The players have been awesome, all 25. Obviously, the coaching staff's been great. Whatever I've needed, they took care of me. I can't thank them enough. It's been a fun few days."

After going 0-for-5 with a couple of strikeouts in his first two Minor League games since 2012, the 25-year-old went 2-for-4 with a triple, a double, three walks and five runs scored in his last two contests. More importantly for the Angels, he reported no problems with the left thumb injury that landed him on the disabled list for the first time in his career.

"I was wearing a splint in BP to protect it. A couple of days ago, I just took it off to see how it felt. It felt normal, so I went with it and it's felt normal ever since," he said.

On Sunday, Trout walked twice and scored in the first inning as the 66ers tallied six times and chased Quakes starter Devin Smeltzer. He led off the third with a booming triple and came home on a groundout by Brennon Lund to give Inland Empire a 7-1 lead. The two-time American League MVP walked and scored again in the sixth before grounding into a double play in the seventh.

During the game, the Angels announced that Trout would rejoin the team for the second-half opener on Friday against the Rays.

"Gonna go to the stadium, work out, get my swings in," he said. "Just got to be ready for Friday."