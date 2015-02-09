Lund goes yard twice for BayBears

The Angels' 18th-ranked prospect recorded his first multi-homer game and tied his career high with five RBIs, leading Double-A Mobile to a 7-3 victory over Jacksonville on Friday at Hank Aaron Stadium.

The moment the ball cleared the fence, Brennon Lund immediately knew he'd done something that eluded him throughout college and, until that point, his professional career.

"I didn't think it was going over the fence," Lund said of his second homer. "It was just one of those balls that just makes it out. I thought about it when I was running. I was like, 'That was the first time I'd every done that in my whole baseball career, even college.' That's cool that I was able to do that."

Batting in the first inning, Lund sent a hard shot back to the box, where the ball deflected off Jumbo Shrimp starter Merandy Gonzalez for an infield single.

The 23-year-old came up witih a runner on first in the third and turned on a 2-0 fastball from Gonzalez, sending it over the right field wall for his fifth homer of the year. With the bases loaded in the third, he fought off an 0-2 pitch and grounded to third to drive in another run.

Facing right-handed reliever Reilly Hovis with one out and a runner on third in the sixth, Lund pulled an 0-1 pitch down the right field line, just clearing the fence by the foul pole for his second two-run homer of the night. He struck out looking in the eighth to finish 3-for-5 -- his eighth three-hit game of the season and sixth since May 24.

Entering Friday with 13 career home runs across three seasons, Lund doesn't consider himself much of a power hitter. Rather, the Brigham Young product tried to create most of his run production by spraying the ball to the gaps.

"But it's good to hit a couple of home runs every once in a while," he said.

On the continuous quest for self-improvement, Lund realized he needed to work on hitting for more power.

"So that's what I've been focusing on a lot this year," he said.

The adjustment did not provide immediate results. He hit .221 with a .634 OPS in April, driving in four runs with no homers.

"I struggled a little bit in the beginning here to try and figure out some things that's different from how I've hit my whole life," the 5-foot-10 prospect said. "It's been good. I'm starting to see a bit more lift on my balls instead more of a line drive. My work's been paying off a little bit so far, starting to come out a little bit now."

Lund upped his slash line to .264/.345/.407 with 44 RBIs. His previous season high for RBIs had been four on June 30 against Biloxi. The last time the 2016 11th-round pick plated five runs was Aug. 2, 2016 during his first professional season with Class A Burlington in the Midwest League.

To get more lift on the ball, Lund said he made a tweak to how he loads his hands. He now keeps them moving as he readies his swing.

"That's one thing that's been hard for me, because my whole life, I've hit with my hands in one spot," Lund said. "So I don't generate a lot of power when you do that. ... That's what I've been trying to learn this year. It's starting to get more consistent as we go, but still not all the way there. I still got a lot of work to do."

The left-handed hitter also quickly realized he can put plenty of work in during the offseason, but the only way to truly test what he's learned is hitting live pitching.

"You gotta sacrifice a little bit of your average or whatever to be better at one aspect," he said. "I realized that, changing stuff in my swing. I've gone to high peaks, but then I've gone down with my average. It's been like a roller coaster ride this year with the hitting. Hopefully I can level it out and start to get more consistent with what I need to do so I can get a little bit more power with my swing."

Lund was born in Salt Lake City, Utah and raised in Jordan, a suburb just outside this city. With the Angels' Triple-A affiliate located in Salt Lake, he would love to return home one step closer to the Majors.

"It's a cool motivator," said Lund, who frequented Bees games in his youth. "I'm just not really going to try to press my way there. I mean, I'm just going to play and do my best here. When the opportunity comes, I'll be happy for it when I get there. I'm just trying to help the team win here for now. When the time arises, that would be awesome."

Marlins No. 7 prospect Isan Diaz reached base three times, delivering an RBI double and walking twice, for Jacksonville. Miami's top-ranked prospect, Monte Harrison, scored twice.