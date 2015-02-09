Dodgers' Lux packing bags for Hollywood

Gavin Lux maintained an average over .400 for more than two months in the Pacific Coast League. (Tim Campbell/MiLB.com)

By Joe Bloss / MiLB.com | September 1, 2019 5:26 PM

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said in recent days that the club was strongly considering calling up top prospect Gavin Lux -- and not just to occupy a bench role. Consider it done. The 21-year-old has been promoted to the big league club, according to MLB Pipeline. Lux was not in the starting lineup for Triple-A Oklahoma City's penultimate regular-season game Sunday and will need to be added to Los Angeles' 40-man roster. The Dodgers finish a weekend series in Arizona before a six-game homestand begins Monday.

Video: Dodgers' Lux crushes long homer MLB.com's ninth-ranked overall prospect dominated the Pacific Coast League since arriving in late June. He hit safely in his first 16 games on the circuit, and at one point, homered in five straight contests. His average did not dip below .400 until Aug. 28, more than two months after his promotion from Double-A Tulsa. He'll depart the Minors with a .392/.478/.719 slash line and 35 extra-base hits in 199 PCL at-bats. 2019 MiLB include The Dodgers selected the native of Kenosha, Wisconsin, with the 20th overall pick in the 2016 Draft. He hit .244 with seven home runs for Class A Great Lakes in his first full season and stepped up last year to bat .324 with 15 dingers and a .913 OPS between Class A Advanced Rancho Cucamonga and a late-season assignment to the Texas League. Lux has made 18 starts at second base this season, but predominantly plays shortstop. He joins a crowded Dodgers infield that already features Corey Seager at short and Enrique Hernandez at second base. Chris Taylor has spent time at both spots. Max Muncy, another infield mainstay, is on the injured list with a fracture in his right wrist.

