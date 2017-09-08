Martinez posts zeros for Intimidators

The No. 30 White Sox prospect allowed two hits and two walks over five innings as Class A Kannapolis blanked Greensboro, 4-0, on Thursday in First National Bank Field to claim Game 1 of the best-of-3 South Atlantic League semifinals.

Box score

Posting a 2.19 ERA in his final four starts of the year, Martinez (1-0) toed the rubber for his second career playoff start. Although he retired the first five batters in order, the 22-year-old ran into a little trouble after that. He plunked Jarett Rindfleisch and walked Jhonny Santos in the second inning, and then issued a free pass to Brian Miller, gave up a single to James Nelson and hit Eric Gutierrez in the third. But the right-hander got out of both jams.

MiLB include

Working around a single by Santos in the fourth, Martinez completed his first scoreless start of 2017 before relievers Kade McClure, Andre Davis and Matt Foster followed suit for the final four frames.

White Sox No. 12 prospect Jake Burger -- the 11th overall pick in last June's Draft -- knocked an RBI single in the first. After belting two homers in his first pro season, third-round pick Luis Gonzalez slugged a solo shot in the fourth.

Complete playoff coverage

The series shifts to Kannapolis with Game 2 set for 7 p.m. ET on Friday.