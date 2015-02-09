Knights' Robert seeing twice as much power

One week after homering twice and driving in seven runs in his Triple-A debut, the top White Sox prospect popped two more long balls to help power Charlotte past Buffalo, 6-0, on Thursday night at Sahlen Field.

If Luis Robert has a weakness, three levels' worth of pitching has yet to find it.

Video: Charlotte's Robert goes yard

Robert has hit safely in all seven games he's played in with the Knights to bring his International League slash line to .433/.486/1.067 with eight extra-base hits -- including five roundtrippers -- and 11 RBIs in seven games.

The 21-year-old's third multi-homer game of his career -- all in 2019 -- continued what might be the best overall season by a Minor Leaguer this year. With two more hits, Robert has 38 multi-hit performances through 82 games, including three straight and five times in his first seven contests with Charlotte. Overall, MLB.com's No. 5 overall prospect is batting .356/.409/.659 with 23 doubles, seven triples, 21 homers and 64 RBIs across three levels. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound outfielder also has swiped 32 bases in 40 attempts.

Robert was retired on a popout to begin the game, but cleared the left-field fence with a solo homer in the third. He flied out to right in his next at-bat, but extended the Knights' lead to 4-0 with his second solo blast of the game to left. He grounded out with a runner at third and one out in the eighth -- a rarity for the Havana, Cuba native, who has batted .424 across 66 at-bats with runners in scoring position this season.

Video: Charlotte's Robert slugs second homer

Paulo Orlando finished with four hits and Chicago's 21st-ranked prospect Seby Zavala went deep for Charlotte, which pounded out 16 hits, six for extra bases.

Making his eighth appearance and sixth start for the Knights, Odrisamer Despaigne (4-4) picked up his first Minor League win since May 5 with Triple-A Louisville, although his stay was interrupted by a stint in the Majors. The 32-year-old scattered six hits over seven innings while striking out four.

One night after homering twice, Bo Bichette singled in three at-bats to extend his hitting streak to six games. The top Blue Jays prospect has gone 9-for-22 in that span and is batting .309 in 51 games this season.

Buffalo's Ryan Feierabend (5-5) was charged with four runs -- three earned -- on 11 hits and a walk with one strikeout in six frames.