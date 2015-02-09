Urias homers in Chihuahuas' record rout

MLB.com's No. 24 overall prospect went 4-for-6 and blasted a three-run homer to plate the franchise-record 23rd run in the Chihuahuas' 24-4 rout of Tacoma at Southwest University Park. El Paso recorded 23 hits, including four dingers.

Triple-A El Paso had the biggest offensive night in team history on Saturday, and Luis Urias was at the center of it all.

Video: Chihuahuas' Urias rips homer

Urias' long ball came in an eight-run eighth inning. After Boog Powell reached on an error and Franchy Cordero singled to left field with one out, the 21-year-old fouled off the first pitch from catcher David Sheaffer -- one of two position players Tacoma used on the mound -- before driving his next offering out on a line drive onto the porch in left field.

After hitting a double to right, the Padres' No. 3 prospect crossed home with the Chihuahuas' first run in the opening inning on another two-bagger by Francisco Mejia. He doubled again in the third on a popup that was lost in the lights and scored again when Jacob Scavuzzo reached on an error. His third hit was a single to center in the seventh that brought home Esteban Quiroz.

Gameday box score

Urias raised his average to .367, good for second in the Pacific Coast League and just three points behind Albuquerque's Brian Mundell. He has a career-high 14 homers, second on the team to Scavuzzo, who has 15.

Last season, the Mexico native put together a .296/.398/.447 line in 120 games with El Paso, homering eight times and driving in 45 runs. He earned a brief promotion to The Show at the end of the year before a hamstring injury cut his season short, then played 11 games with the Padres in April before returning to Triple-A.

Everyone in the El Paso lineup finished with at least one hit and one RBI. Mejia fell a single shy of the cycle, hitting a solo homer to right in the sixth, tripling to center in the eighth and doubling to right in the first. He scored a career-high five runs and drove in two.

Cordero went 3-for-7 with a grand slam in the third inning and RBIs. Michael Gettys also knocked in five runs, collecting three hits that included a three-run shot to center ahead of Urias' jack in the eighth.

Dillon Overton (1-2) had no problem protecting the big lead. He gave up three runs on six hits over seven innings, striking out three without issuing a walk.

Rainiers starter and top Mariners prospect Justus Sheffield fell to 2-4 after surrendering seven runs on six hits and five walks in 2 2/3 innings. He struck out one. Newcomer Jaycob Brugman and Robert Perez hit solo homers for Tacoma.