Solter among five Minor Leaguers suspended

Solter and three Phillies prospects -- Engel Estevez, Robinson Martinez and Carlos Oropeza -- were suspended along with free agent pitcher Christian Aragon, the Commissioner's Office announced Friday afternoon. Solter and Aragon received 80-game bans while Estevez, Martinez and Oropeza were handed 25-game suspensions.

Solter, 26, is the most experienced of the group. He signed with the Giants out of Furman in 2016 and joined the Indians earlier this year, reaching Double-A in May. He's 5-1 with a 3.66 ERA in 13 starts between Double-A Akron and Class A Advanced Lyncburg. Major League Baseball said Solter received an 80-game suspension without pay after testing positive for Clomiphene.

Aragon, 22, was released by the Angels last December after signing as an undrafted free agent out of the University of South Carolina-Aiken. The right-handed reliever appeared in 15 games with Rookie-level Orem and the AZL Angels in 2018. MLB said the Georgia native tested positive for Methasterone, a performance-enhancing substance. His suspension will be effective immediately upon signing with another Major League organization.

2019 Minor League suspensions

Estevez, Martinez and Oropeza, all currently with the Phillies' Rookie-level Gulf Coast League affiliate, were suspended for undisclosed reasons. Estevez, 19, appeared in 10 games last season for the Phils' Dominican Summer League team, going 3-3 with a 3.44 ERA. He had yet to pitch this season.

Martinez, 21, spent most of this season with Class A Lakewood, where he was 0-3 with a 10.05 ERA in 14 1/3 innings over 15 outings. He struck out 24 and walked 13 before the Phillies sent him to extended spring training on May 25. He was added to the GCL Phillies roster on June 24 but did not make an appearance there.

Oropeza, a 20-year-old catcher, signed with the Phillies in 2016 out of Venezuela and hit .281 with eight RBIs and two steals last season in the GCL. He had yet to play this season.

Twenty-five Minor Leaguers have been suspended for drug-related violations this calendar year.