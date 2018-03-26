Marlins' Harrison finishes spring with bang

Baseball's No. 71 overall prospect hammered his first home run of the spring Sunday afternoon in his first big league Spring Training game since March 6 as the Marlins fell to the Astros , 6-2. The blast came off of Cy Young Award winner and ended a hitless streak of six straight Grapefruit League contests. It came the same day fellow Marlins outfielder Lewis Brinson, the only player ahead of Harrison on Miami's top prospects list, made the Opening Day roster.

The Grapefruit League wasn't kind to Monte Harrison early, but on his team's final day at camp, the outfielder finished on a high note.

Harrison entered in place of Brinson in the leadoff spot for Miami during the Spring Training finale and connected on a one-out solo shot to left field off Houston ace Dallas Keuchel in the bottom of the fifth. The long ball tied the game before the Astros scored four times in the sixth to pull away.

Acquired alongside Brinson from the Brewers as part of the trade for Major League outfielder Christian Yelich in January, Harrison is likely headed for Double-A Jacksonville to open the season. The 2014 second round pick batted .272/.350/.481 in 122 combined games between Class A and Class A Advanced, his best offensive season as a pro.

Brinson went 0-for-2 but impressed during Spring Training to force his way onto the Major League roster. The 23-year-old hit .328 with a .951 OPS over 23 games.

Houston's No. 9 prospect J.D. Davis, a natural third baseman, played first base and went 2-for-4 to boost his Grapefruit League average to .373 and OPS to 1.075.

In other spring action:

Nationals 4, Cardinals 2 (Box)

St. Louis' No. 7 prospect Jordan Hicks got the start and hurled four shutout innings, allowing just one hit while striking out two.

Rays 11, Yankees 1 (Box)

Tampa Bay's No. 11 prospect Josh Lowe belted a homer and scored twice as part of a 2-for-2 day. Pitchers Ryan Yarbrough (No. 26) and Yonny Chirinos (No. 21) combined to toss five scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out seven without a walk on the same day they were both made the big league Opening Day roster.

Red Sox 6, Twins 1 (Box)

Lefty Bobby Poyner turned in his latest sterling spring outing with a scoreless inning out of the bullpen, allowing one hit. Boston's No. 23 prospect dropped his ERA to 0.87 through 10 outings.

Orioles 6, Phillies 5 (Box)

Chance Sisco tallied two singles and scored a run in Baltimore's win. The Orioles No. 3 prospect sports a .429 average and a 1.274 OPS in 35 spring at-bats.

D-backs 8, Rockies 3 (Box)

Taylor Clarke, Arizona's No. 7 prospect, blanked Colorado on two hits and a walk with four strikeouts in five innings while No. 26 Yoan Lopez induced three groundouts in a perfect seventh. Tenth-ranked Pavin Smith singled and walked.

Indians 6, Reds 4 (Box)

On the day he was optioned to Triple-A Louisville, Cincinnati's 19th-ranked prospect Alex Blandino tripled and scored a run.

Cubs 5, Royals 3 (Box)

Kansas City's No. 17 prospect Burch Smith fanned five batters over two hitless innings, allowing just one baserunner on a walk.

White Sox 16, Brewers 1 (Box)

Chicago's No. 15 prospect Spencer Adams allowed one run over four innings in his Spring Training debut. The 21-year-old surrendered one hit -- Nick Franklin's solo homer -- struck out one and did not issue any walks.

Mariners 11, Padres 7 (Box)

On the day he made the Opening Day roster, Seattle's No. 11 prospect Daniel Vogelbach reached base during all three of his plate appearances, stroking a double and walking twice. The 25-year-old hit .388 with six home runs and 12 RBIs in 49 spring at-bats.

Giants 5, A's 1 (Box)

Oakland's fifth-ranked prospect Dustin Fowler singled twice and scored his club's only run.