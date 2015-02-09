Sanchez overpowering for Jumbo Shrimp

The top Marlins prospect allowed two hits and struck out nine over seven innings as Double-A Jacksonville blanked Biloxi, 2-0, at the Baseball Grounds of Jacksonville. The seven innings matched a season high for Sanchez, who yielded two runs or fewer for the eighth time in 13 starts for the Jumbo Shrimp.

Sixto Sanchez hardly broke a sweat on Tuesday night. Considering his start took place during a typical Florida summer evening, that's pretty impressive.

Video: Jacksonville's Sanchez notches ninth K

The impressive outing lowered Sanchez's ERA to 3.20, which is a deceiving figure. MLB.com's No. 21 overall prospect has given up more than three earned runs twice with Jacksonville, notably his outing on July 2 against Chattanooga in which he surrendered a career-high eight over 3 2/3 innings. Taking away that outlier, the right-hander's ERA drops to 2.33.

Gameday box score

Sanchez (6-4) was in command from the outset. He surrendered a first-inning single to Patrick Leonard, then set down the next nine batters until Dillon Thomas reached on a throwing error by shortstop Bryson Brigman, Miami's 24th-ranked prospect. C.J. Hinojosa collected the final hit off Sanchez with a one-out single in the fifth. He retired the final eight batters, fanning four, to complete seven frames on 76 pitches, 57 for strikes.

In two starts against Biloxi, the 20-year-old has allowed three hits in 43 at-bats (.070) while striking out 16 and walking two over 13 scoreless frames.

The centerpiece of the offseason trade that sent All-Star J.T. Realmuto to Philadelphia, Sanchez opened the season in extended spring training. He made his debut in the Marlins system on May 3 with Class A Advanced Jupiter, where he started twice before he was promoted to Jacksonville. Through 15 starts, the native of the Dominican Republic native is 6-6 with a 3.41 ERA and 84-to-16 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 87 innings.

2019 MiLB include

Tyler Stevens, Dylan Lee and 30th-ranked prospect Tommy Eveld shut down Biloxi over the final two frames to complete Jacksonville's sixth shutout of the season. The game was delayed by rain for 38 minutes with one out in the ninth.

Sanchez helped himself in the sixth. He beat out an infield single and scored the game's first run on a double by Justin Twine. J.C. Millan added an insurance run in the seventh with a solo homer, his fourth of the season.

Biloxi continued to limit the innings of starter Drew Rasmussen. The Brewers' No. 14 prospect struck out four over three one-hit frames. Cameron Roegner (3-4) allowed one run on two hits and a walk with three strikeouts in three innings.