Kopech mows down 11 for Knights

The second-ranked White Sox prospect was in control of the Bulls as he recorded a season-best 11 strikeouts and yielded a run on four hits and a walk over six frames before Triple-A Charlotte posted a 3-1, 10-inning triumph at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

It was the 12th career double-digit strikeout performance for MLB.com's No. 10 overall prospect and his third this season. The last one came on June 8 when he whiffed 10 over six innings against Lehigh Valley in a 2-1 defeat. Kopech's career high is 12 punchouts, a feat over six frames last July 26 for Double-A Birmingham.

The 22-year-old right-hander retired the side in order in the first -- all on strikeouts -- on 14 pitches. After running into trouble in the second, allowing a leadoff double and back-to-back singles, Kopech struck out the side again. He set down 11 of the next 12 hitters, with a one-out walk to Rays No. 2 prospect Willy Adames in the third the only blemish during that stretch.

After giving up a double to Kean Wong in the fifth, Kopech did not allow another baserunner. He finished his outing by fanning the side for a third time in the sixth.

Dustin Garneau put the Knights on the board in the third with a homer to left-center off 20th-ranked Rays prospect Yonny Chirinos. Jacob May gave Charlotte its first lead in the 10th with an RBI infield hit off No. 29 prospect Ian Gibaut (3-2). Two batters later, Jose Rondon plated May with his fourth triple of the season.