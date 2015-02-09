Larnach settling in early in Appy League

Minnesota's first-round pick posted his first four-hit game and drove in four runs to lead Rookie-level Elizabethton to a 10-3 win over Burlington on Tuesday night.

Five days into his career, professional baseball seems to be suiting Trevor Larnach just fine.

Larnach got his one unproductive at-bat out of the way in the top of the first when he struck out swinging to end the inning. From there the Oregon State product went on a tear and sparked his team's offense.

In the third, Larnach got the Twins on the board by lacing a two-run single to right field. Two innings later, the outfielder dropped a single into left, swiped second for his first professional steal and scored on a single by Elizabethton first baseman Chris Williams.

Larnach flashed extra-base pop for the first time in the seventh by plating his third run of the evening on a line-drive double to right. The 21-year-old capped his night with an RBI single to right in the eighth, part of a five-run Twins frame.

Larnach has hit safely in all five games since joining Elizabethton on July 18. He went to the Twins with the 20th overall selection in June's First-Year Player Draft. Tuesday's showing lifted his early pro slash line to .450/.522/500.

In 156 career games for Oregon State, the California native batted .311/.428/.517 with 22 homers and 128 RBIs. During the 2018 season, he posted a .348 average with 19 home runs and 77 RBIs in 68 games to help lead the Beavers to the College World Series Final.