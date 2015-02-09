Twins promote Lewis to Double-A

After showing steady improvement over 140 games with Class A Advanced Fort Myers, spanning two seasons, the top Twins prospect was promoted to Double-A Pensacola of the Southern League, the team announced Saturday.

Royce Lewis is staying in Florida, he's just moving about 600 miles northwest to the panhandle.

Video: Lewis doubles in the gap for Fort Myers

MLB.com's No. 7 overall prospect joined the Miracle last season after putting up a .315/.368/.485 slash line with an .853 OPS, 32 extra-base hits, 53 RBIs and 50 runs scored in 75 games with Class A Cedar Rapids to open his first full professional season.

The California native appeared in 46 games with Fort Myers to finish 2018 and hit .255 with five homers, three triples, six doubles and 22 runs scored. After his first invitation to big league camp this spring, Lewis rejoined the Miracle and batted .238/.289/.376 with 46 extra-base hits, 55 runs scored and 35 RBIs in 94 games. He was enjoying his finest month of the season with a .273/.341/.481 slash line, four homers and 10 RBIs in 19 games in July.

Selected first overall in the 2017 Draft, Lewis hit .279 between the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League and Cedar Rapids in his first professional season. He's been racking up accolades since his debut, earning trips to the Midwest and Florida State League All-Star games as well as the All-Star Futures Game last month in Cleveland.

Over 269 Minor League games, the 20-year-old owns a .270 average with 28 dingers, a .752 OPS, 192 runs scored and 136 RBIs.