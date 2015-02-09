Twins' Lewis promoted to Fort Myers

After slugging his way through the Class A Midwest League, the top Twins prospect has earned a promotion to the Class A Advanced Florida State League. Although an official announcement has not been made by the organization, Lewis was told by Cedar Rapids manager Toby Gardenhire that he'd be joining Fort Myers, a roster move that likely will happen Saturday morning.

In his first full professional season, Royce Lewis has showcased his skills on a daily basis. Now he'll get to prove himself at a higher level.

After going 1-for-4 in Friday night's 4-2 win over Fort Wayne, Lewis reacted to the news.

"Excited. How could you not be?" the shortstop told Jeff Johnson of The [Cedar Rapids] Gazette. Todd Brommelkamp of Iowa.247sports.com was the first to report the promotion.

Selected first overall in the 2017 Draft, MLB.com's No. 11 overall prospect hit .279 between the Rookie-level Gulf Coast League Twins and Cedar Rapids in his first season in the Minors before breaking out at the plate this year. Through 75 games, Lewis sports the Midwest League's fourth-best average at .315, is sixth in the circuit with 53 RBIs and has nine home runs. He was also named a midseason League All-Star.

"Just keeping your mindset, your goals, in place and just working as hard as you can and having as much fun as possible for me," he told MiLB.com on June 30. "I know, for sure, when I have fun the game just comes a lot easier, no matter how I'm feeling that day or if I'm tired or I'm super-amped and energized."

In 129 games as a professional, Lewis boasts a .301/.373/.453 line with 13 homers and 80 RBIs.