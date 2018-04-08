Lookouts' Gonsalves holds Barons hitless

Gonsalves set down nine of the first 10 hitters and the only blemishes on his line were three walks. He fanned three and threw 43 of 71 pitches for strikes.

"I think that's the coldest game I ever played in," the San Diego native said. "I think it got down to 32 degrees, and I couldn't really get my finger on the seam to throw my slider, but I had my curveball and changeup working and my heater was in the strike zone all night. I've pitched in this league before and I've had good results. So I just wanted to go out there and throw as many strikes as possible and keep hitters off balance.

"It feels good to get the first one out of the way."

Despite not surrendering a hit, Gonsalves was lifted after getting Ryan Brett to fly out to open the sixth.

"I knew when I went out for the sixth they told me I only had 12 pitches left," the No. 79 overall prospect said. "And after that first hitter had a long at-bat I knew that was it, but I still gave my manager a long staredown to let him know I didn't want to be taken out. But I was just playing around, I have a good connection with the coaching staff here and we have fun.

"I'm going to be on a 75-80 pitch count limit for the next three starts and then we'll keep going from there."

Gonsalves opened last season with the Lookouts and went 8-3 with a 2.68 ERA and 96 strikeouts against 23 walks over 87 1/3 innings. That earned the 2013 fourth-round pick a promotion to Triple-A Rochester, where he surrendered 14 runs in 22 2/3 innings.

This spring, Gonsalves appeared in two games with the Twins before being assigned to Minor League camp. In 3 2/3 innings, he gave up a run on six hits and two walks with one strikeout.

"I was a little surprised," Gonsales said when asked how he reacted to the news that he was being assigned to Chattanooga to open the season. "But the Twins have so much depth that it doesn't really matter where you go. There are more experienced guys at the next level, and there are more thing I need to work on to tighten up my game so that's my focus here right now."

Twins No. 16 prospect Tyler Jay relieved Gonsalves and retired the first four batters he faced before giving up a two-out single in the seventh to 22nd-ranked White Sox prospect Seby Zavala that turned out to be the Barons' only hit. Zack Jones and Ryne Harper each worked an inning to finish up the Lookouts' first shutout of the season.