M-Braves' Anderson weathers comebacker

After being struck by a comebacker on the mound in the fourth inning, baseball's No. 28 overall prospect got a forceout at the plate before exiting his shortest start of the season as Double-A Mississippi fell to visiting Pensacola, 4-0.

Ian Anderson's sixth outing of the year wasn't his easiest one, but he finished his night with a highlight play.

Video: Braves' Anderson exits game

With one out in the frame, Anderson allowed three straight baserunners by walking Ernie De La Trinidad and Mark Contreras around a single by Mitchell Kranson. That brought Jordan Gore to the plate looking to break open a 3-0 game.

After working a full count, Gore hit a liner back to the mound that appeared to strike Anderson in the right side of his neck. Atlanta's No. 2 prospect found the ball and shoveled a throw to catcher Jonathan Morales to retire De La Trinidad at the plate.

Gameday box score

Anderson stayed in the game for one more hitter, but was lifted after issuing a bases-loaded walk to Twins No. 17 prospect Luis Arraez that plated Kranson with the Blue Wahoos' final run of the night. The team later noted on Twitter that the 21-year-old's departure was a precaution.

Anderson was tagged for four runs on four hits and four walks while striking out five over 3 2/3 innings.

The third overall pick in the 2016 Draft had been on a roll prior to the abbreviated outing. In his previous two starts combined, the right-hander struck out 19 while allowing four hits and five walks over 12 frames.