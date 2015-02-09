Lowes drill a couple of jacks for Rays

Top prospects Brandon Lowe and Nate Lowe both blasted three-run homers in the first inning of Tampa Bay's 8-1, split-squad win over Atlanta on Thursday at Charlotte Sports Park. Each long ball came off Kyle Wright, the Braves' second-ranked prospect , who is currently battling for the final spot in the Braves rotation.

Fresh off his six-year, $24 million contract extension, Brandon Lowe took a 3-1 offering from Wright over the wall in left-center field to get the Rays on the board. Four batters later with Guillermo Heredia on first and Avisail Garcia on second, Nate Lowe unloaded to right field, also on a 3-1 count. The blasts were the third of the spring for both Brandon and Nate Lowe.

Nate, the club's No. 8 prospect, later added an RBI double to left in the fourth to extend the lead to 7-1, while the No. 9 prospect, Brandon, singled to lead off the bottom of the third, but was thrown out trying to steal second base.

Rays No. 3 prospect Brendan McKay started the game and allowed one run on two hits with four strikeouts over two innings. The lone blemish on his line was a homer to right off the bat of fifth-ranked Braves prospect Austin Riley, who finished the game 1-for-3.

Wright lasted 2/3 of an inning and allowed six runs on four hits and two walks while striking out both batters he retired. No. 18 prospect Thomas Burrows walked two over two hitless innings out of the bullpen.

In other spring action:

Phillies 13, Blue Jays 6

No. 14 Toronto prospect Billy McKinney and No. 21 Rowdy Tellez each went deep in a game that featured 10 home runs combined between the two sides in Clearwater. Tellez's two-run homer in the seventh was his fifth in the Grapefruit League this year-- most of any Toronto slugger -- while McKinney's solo blast in the eighth was his third. Phillies top prospect Alec Bohm struck out in his first career Grapefruit League at-bat after entering as a defensive replacement at third base in the sixth. Box score

Tigers 5, Astros 3

It was a mixed day for Astros Top-100 pitching prospects on Thursday. No. 80 overall prospect Corbin Martin struggled as the Houston starter, giving up five earned runs on five hits and a walk over three innings. Three of those five hits left the yard for home runs. No. 96 prospect J.B. Bukauskas was more solid in his relief appearance, striking out five over two hitless frames. He did, however, struggle some with control with three walks. No. 8 overall prospect Kyle Tucker went 1-for-4 with a strikeout as the Astros' designated hitter. Tigers No. 8 prospect Christin Stewart struck out in all three of his at-bats in the win. Box score