Jays' Pearson heads to Triple-A Bisons

In 22 starts across two levels, Pearson has gone 4-4 with 104 strikeouts and a 2.15 ERA. (Kevin Pataky/MiLB.com)

By Dan Stokes / MiLB.com | August 18, 2019 5:30 PM

Nate Pearson is getting a change of scenery for the third time this season. Toronto's second-ranked prospect was promoted to Triple-A Buffalo on Sunday after 16 appearances in the Eastern League with New Hampshire. He went 1-4 with a 2.59 ERA and 69 strikeouts over 62 2/3 innings.

Video: Fisher Cats' Pearson with the W MLB.com's No. 14 prospect, ranked fifth on the Fisher Cats pitching staff with 69 K's over 62 2/3 innings. Pearson went 1-4 while holding batters to a .186 average. The 28th overall pick in the 2017 Draft appeared in his second Futures Game during MLB's All-Star Game festivities in Cleveland, firing a dominant 1-2-3 fifth inning in relief. Pearson struck out both top Dodgers prospect Gavin Lux and Giants No. 1 prospect Joey Bart. With the Class A Advanced Dunedin Blue Jays, the 21-year-old right notched a career-high 10 K's on April 25 against Jupiter, breaking his previous record of nine whiffs -- set two starts earlier against Bradenton. The 6-foot-6 right-hander compiled a 3-0 record in six starts for Dunedin, allowing two earned runs over 21 innings with 35 strikeouts.

